An application has been filed by the Cobblestone Hotel (doing business as Rolling Oaks Inn and Suites, for a license to serve wine and beer on the premises, according to a notice from the Barron City Clerk’s office.
The license application is scheduled for consideration at the Barron City council’s next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at City Hall.
Proposed in April 2014 and opened for business in March 2017, the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites includes a two-story building with 36 rooms. It is located on an acre of land, on a site created by the purchase of two parcels of private property, one of which was purchased from neighboring First Baptist Church.
The application is available for inspection at City Hall, according to the notice from the clerk’s office.
