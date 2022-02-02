A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2022, at a home about a mile south of the Cameron village limits left three people homeless, one of them a victim of smoke inhalation, and brought Cameron and Barron-Maple Grove firefighters to the scene on two calls that lasted an estimated eight hours, according to local sources.
The occupants of the home, Bruce Greene, 59, Pattie Greene, 58, and Patricia Henning, 82, were staying in a Rice Lake motel as of press time Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, according to family member Amanda Henning, who is helping to coordinate donations for them.
Amanda Henning said her husband, Patrick, is Patricia Henning’s grandson.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Henning said Bruce Greene suffered minor smoke inhalation while helping Patricia Henning to escape the flames. While the Red Cross is currently assisting the family with living expenses, Henning is also a contact for donors. Call (715) 418-3518 for information.
Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hanson said the blaze apparently broke out in an attached garage.
“It looked like it started in the shop area,” he said Monday morning, Jan. 31, shortly after he and other firefighters returned from a second call to the scene after the blaze re-kindled.
“The attached garage was part of a two-roof system on the house, which made it hard to get at the fire,” Hanson added. “We were at the scene about six hours on Sunday, but when we left, we knew there’d probably be some additional burning.”
Sure enough, the Cameron Fire Department was paged again early Monday when dispatchers were told the attic was showing visible flames.
“We were there another couple of hours,” Hanson said Monday.
Dispatch logs said the first call came at 1:41 p.m. Sunday from “a very frantic (woman) who said her house was on fire (and) that there (was) still an elderly female inside.” The call then disconnected.
The number turned out to be a land line and dispatchers were unable to reach the caller again. Cameron firefighters and Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland Ambulance were paged.
Within minutes, dispatchers learned that Patricia Henning was safely outside the home. Almost immediately, another call came in that there were oxygen tanks in the building. By this time, flames were visible on the roof of both the home and attached garage.
Barron-Maple Grove Fire Department was paged for mutual aid just before 2 p.m., A tanker left Barron for the scene at 2 p.m., dispatch logs said.
Hanson said that 15 firefighters, seven pieces of equipment and two Barron-Maple Grove tankers and crews were on the scene from shortly before 2 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., before the two departments were able to return to their respective fire halls.
Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers reported that Hanson had asked for extra patrol around the fire scene “as there is concern that it may re-ignite.”
“We got another call during the night, around 12:30 (Monday) morning, and we spent another couple hours there,” he said. “It was an ugly little mess.”
Hanson said the cause of the fire was undetermined, but that there was welding equipment and the oxygen bottles in the garage.
