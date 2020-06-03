A woman from Colfax was killed and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover near the Barron-Washburn county line Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
It was the third serious traffic accident in or near Barron County during a 24-hour period, according to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
Both of the other crashes happened Thursday, May 28, 2020.
In the first incident, a Barron man suffered what were described as serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a deer in a rural area east of Rice Lake just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Just over four hours later, at 3:40 p.m., a New Auburn man escaped injury when the car he was driving overturned near Cameron.
The fatal crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, according to Sgt. Michael Heffernan of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The report said Axel Seltrecht, 18, of Colfax, was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty south on U.S. Hwy. 53, approaching the Barron County line, when the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch and rolled several times.
Jade Riley Lansing, 20, Colfax, who was riding in the back seat, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries, the State Patrol said.
Seltrecht and another passenger, Kaya Isker, 18, also of Colfax, both suffered what the State Patrol said were non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Spooner Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The motorcycle accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department reported that Trevor M. Dahlberg, 41, rural Barron, was riding his 2003 Harley-Davidson northbound on 23rd Street near County Hwy. M, about three miles east of Rice Lake, when the cycle struck a deer.
The operator, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was tossed from the cycle and sustained what were reported as serious injuries. He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire for treatment.
The second Thursday accident happened at 3:40 p.m. on 20th Street (Creamery Road) south of Cameron. Michael L. Olszewski, 41, of New Auburn, was driving north on 20th Street in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala when he reported “feeling something had broken in the rear,” and the vehicle began to drift sideways.
The driver attempted to correct the drift, but the vehicle went to the left side of the roadway, then crossed into the right (east) ditch and rolled onto its side.
Olszewski, who was wearing a shoulder and lap safety belt, suffered no apparent injury in the crash, the Sheriff’s Department reported.
