An Almena resident who has been in the Barron County Jail for nearly nine months will remain behind bars pending a four-day jury trial in August 2020, according to county Circuit Court documents.
In a hearing Thursday, May 7, the court declined to amend the bond for Melanie R. Kuula, 44, who was arrested in August 2019 in connection with the stabbing death of 50-year-old Brent M. Bents during a domestic quarrel at their Almena home.
Court records said Kuula has been in jail on $25,000 cash bond since Aug. 14, 2019. The four-day jury trial is tentatively scheduled from Aug. 24 through 28, 2020.
