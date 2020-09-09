Barring any bad news from upcoming soil tests, the city of Barron will build a new Street Department garage on the site of the city-owned storage yard at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and 14th Street, members of the Barron City Council agreed in a vote taken Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
In addition, the council agreed with a recommendation from a local citizens’ committee and Menomonie-based Cedar Corporation to build a new City Hall on the site of the former Family Dollar store at the southeast corner of Fifth Street and La Salle Avenue in downtown Barron.
The council also voted to start a process to borrow an estimated $3.5 million to complete both projects.
The vote was not unanimous, but passed with five yes votes by members Maureen “Mo” Tollman, Rod Nordby, Paul Solie, Pete Olson and Byron Miller. Council member Kevin Haller voted no.
Four alternative sites
Sara Hinz, of Cedar Corporation, said her firm and the citizens’ committee had reviewed potential sites over the past two months.
She said that before deciding on the storage yard at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and 14th Street, the group also considered:
• The city Industrial Park on Guy Avenue. Hinz said that the group felt that while the site has completed utilities and vacant land for building, it’s somewhat isolated from the rest of the city, and using it would take potentially taxable industrial land off the tax rolls.
• The former Superior Silica Sands building on East Division Avenue. Although it’s a large parcel and there is space for stock piles of sand and gravel, buying the site would remove prime commercial property from Division Avenue, and the asking price is high, Hinz said.
• An existing garage site owned by the city along Hwy. 8. The site is big enough for a new building, Hinz said, but there is not much room for stockpiles and expansion.
Haller objected to the choice of the city yard because it would add more traffic to a crossing used by Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland workers (a Mayo parking lot is close by), and because soil borings might result in the discovery of contaminated soil that could add a lot of money to the cost of preparing the site for the new garage.
He also said city Street Department workers prefer the Industrial Park site.
Council member Rod Nordby agreed to amend his motion to make the Woodland Avenue site subject to results of the soil tests.
Tiny house objection
In other action at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, the Barron City Council:
• Heard a public statement from local resident James Swenson, who listed reasons why he is opposed to a “tiny house” homeless shelter in the city.
“About 40 percent of the city is low income already, and another 15 percent are below (the) poverty (line),” Swenson said.
“That’s a pretty big percentage of available housing. I think our vision should be made to lift up this community. When I was a kid, the town looked a lot different than it does today.”
• Asked Mayor Ron Fladten to talk to the Rolling Oaks Golf Club Board about using a recent $100,000 insurance settlement to finish cleaning up 2019 storm damage.
The council was told that Rolling Oaks is using the settlement money for operating expenses, but that some storm damage remains unaddressed.
• Approved a motion to expedite a rezoning process on the site of the current City Hall, so that Kwik Trip, Inc., can develop its proposed convenience gas station on the property after it buys the site from the city. Earlier this year, the council agreed to sell site for $1.1 million.
• Updated a policy that creates 14 paid sick leave days for any city employee who has to miss work because of COVID-19. City Admiistrator Liz Jacobson said the policy would address an issue with one city worker who needed to take a COVID-related leave.
