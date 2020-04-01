Wisconsin topped the 1,351 mark on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the number of confirmed coronavirus-related cases, as well as 16 confirmed deaths.
Cases have also been reported in at least two counties adjoining Barron County – Dunn and Chippewa.
As government and medical authorities announce more restrictions on the population, the News-Shield once again reached out to Laura Sauve, RN, county health officer, for updated information on the virus and the disease it causes: COVID-19.
• News-Shield: As cases of COVID-19 show up closer to Barron County, how is your department interacting with the county’s medical community? What kinds of information is being exchanged? Is there an established schedule for the county to meet with and/or share info with medical facilities such as Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland Marshfield Health Center and Cumberland Healthcare?
Sauve – We have a meeting every Monday with healthcare. We invite clinic, hospital, longterm care facility infection control staff members, emergency managers, emergency room directors and (medical facility) leadership … to … these updates and discussions.
We also have had other discussions with emergency management, emergency room directors, and hospital leaders about anticipated needs and how our county can assist in meeting these needs.
COVID-19 is considered a Category One communicable disease. As such, it requires that healthcare systems immediately notify (county) public health (authorities) of any suspected or confirmed cases.
• News-Shield: In what ways has the Department of Health & Human Services changed its schedule in terms of meeting with clients?
Are there plans to hold video conferences instead of face-to-face meetings? Are appointments being delayed/canceled?
Are there online alternatives for clients to upload and/or share information with department personnel?
Sauve – Barron County Department of Health and Human Services will follow recommendations for social distancing. This is to help slow the spread of the virus and protect our community, clients and staff.
For the health and wellbeing of everyone, we will be pausing all non-essential services. We will be moving visits and appointments to phone and/or web-based video chat formats whenever possible. Call before coming in. There may be other ways to serve you at this time. If you do need to come in, we ask that only the person needing the services enter the building.
• News-Shield: Cases are being reported in nearby counties (Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire). Are county health officials exchanging information among themselves, independent of (or in concert with) the state? For example, since Dunn County has a confirmed case, would they share additional info such as specifics about how the individual may have contracted the disease, and whether they had recently been in adjoining counties?
Sauve – We communicate regularly with surrounding counties. All positive cases go through an extensive interview with Public Health. Anyone who may have had contact with the case, who may have been exposed to the virus is then contacted by their local public health department and quarantined for 14 days.
It is important to remember that as we learn more about this illness, we believe that many people may have very mild signs of illness -- or no signs of illness -- and can still spread the disease.
This is why we need (people) to stay home as much as possible and not gather with others outside of their household. (It is why we ask that they) obey the limits of not more than 10 people in an enclosed space, (and) with allowing a minimum of six feet between individuals.
(It is also why we ask they) wash hands frequently, cover coughs, stay home when ill, and thoroughly clean surfaces and frequently touched items (such as door knobs, refrigerator handles, sink handles) in their homes.
• News-Shield: Separate from health-related concerns are people’s emotional well-being. Are there any resources in the county that the Department of Health and Human Services can recommend for residents to talk about their anxiety/fear?
Sauve – The state has a phone number to call or text: (800) 985-5990 or text, TalkWithUs to 66746.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.