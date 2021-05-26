More than three inches of heavy rain struck parts of Barron County Thursday and Friday, May 20-21, 2021, briefly inundating many roads, and causing at least one serious accident in the predawn hours of May 21 near Barron, according to the county Sheriff’s Department.
A dump truck going west on U.S. Hwy. 8 overturned near the intersection of Hwy. 8 and County Hwy. T, the Sheriff’s Department reported
The deluge also caused at least one major culvert washout in northeastern Barron County and has delayed work on a bridge project east of Cameron, according to the county Highway Department.
Rainfall totals in Barron County for the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, ranged from 0.9 inch at Cumberland to as high as 3.5 inches in the town of Vance Creek, 3.2 inches in Rice Lake, 2.6 to 2.9 inches at four locations around Cameron, 1.96 inches at Chetek, and 1.76 inches at Clayton, according to information posted by observers on the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network.
The data posted by CoCoRaHS observers is used by the National Weather Service to calculate precipitation totals throughout the United States.
According to a Barron County Sheriff’s report, the truck crash took place at 3:45 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, on U.S. Hwy. 8, about 200 feet west of 13th Street (Hwy. T) in the town of Barron.
The driver of the vehicle, Kevin Buhrow, 28, of Rice Lake, told police he was going west on Hwy. 8 when his truck hydroplaned due to the heavy rain.
The vehicle, a 1995 Chevrolet C500 owned by Barron County, hit the right shoulder struck a traffic sign and overturned on its passenger side.
Buhrow was wearing shoulder and lap belts and was not injured. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
County Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said the Thursday-Friday deluge caused “high water all over the county, but few road closures.”
In the town of Cedar Lake, a large culvert was washed out and the road will be closed until a replacement pipe is installed. The pipe was ordered May 21, Servi added.
There will be delays in a project to replace a bridge on County Hwy. M just south of U.S. Hwy. 8 in the town of Sumner, Servi added.
“The rain set us back on some scheduled maintenance work, and also has caused some issues with the application of the sealer for the bridge deck on Hwy. M over German Creek,” he said. “The (bridge) deck has to be dry for the sealer to be applied. The paving and guardrail installation on that bridge has also slipped in the schedule due to the rain.”
