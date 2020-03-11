Clearing 2019 storm debris from Wayside Cemetery is the goal of a seven-step process outlined last week by the city of Barron, which has invited bids from contractors in a legal advertisement that appeared in the Wednesday, March 4, 2020, edition of the Barron News-Shield.
Potential bidders were asked to provide information to the city no later than Friday, March 6, four days before the regular monthly meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, March 10.
About 100 trees were knocked down or damaged July 19, 2019, when straight-line winds estimated at about 90 mph struck Barron and vicinity, the city noted in the advertisement.
Contractors interested in doing the work will be asked to remove debris and stumps, grind up stumps, fill in holes where trees once grew, seed the grass, and deliver root balls and other debris to the city storage yard near 14th Street and Woodland Avenue.
If it’s necessary to remove or re-set headstones and monuments in the cemetery while the work is going on, the city will perform that work, according to the ad.
The cemetery work is the latest step in a process that has lasted almost nine months since the storm.
The city continues to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to document the work that has been done, in hopes that it can be reimbursed for some $300,000 in storm-related work, which has been done since last summer.
FEMA sent field workers and an environmentalist to Barron to work with local officials on storm-related projects.
