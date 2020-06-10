For the second time in the past four months, the village of Ridgeland (and organizers of the annual February Pioneer Day celebration) have held off an effort by a Dane County animal rights organization to stop organizers from throwing chickens off a downtown roof, and holding greased pig contests, during the annual event.
Edgerton, Wis.-based Farm Bird Sanctuary tried to stop both events shortly before the 2020 Pioneer Day celebration on Feb. 15. The plaintiffs were ordered to submit more evidence that they had the proper standing to bring the action.
The plaintiffs re-filed on March 12, Dunn County Circuit court documents said. But on Tuesday, June 2, Circuit Court Judge Rod W. Smeltzer ruled against the plaintiffs after a videoconference in his chambers at Menomonie.
Before the ruling, Smeltzer asked both sides to present their case.
Attorneys Julie A. Magnus and Ashley M. Lyon represented Farm Bird Sanctuary, which describes itself on social media as “a vegan sanctuary dedicated to the care of rescued farm birds.”
The sanctuary had sent protesters to Ridgeland during past Pioneer Day events. Two years ago, there were reports that demonstrators had rescued some of the birds during the chicken fly and taken them to Edgerton.
Jerilyn Jacobs and Freddie Leo Morris represented the village of Ridgeland.
Magnus asked the court to prohibit Pioneer Day organizers from throwing chickens off the roof and wrestling live pigs, two traditional Pioneer Day events.
Jacobs requested the case be dismissed, contending (as she did in February) that the plaintiff didn’t have the proper standing to bring the action in the first place.
Smeltzer agreed with the village. Court records said the judge ruled “there is no right (for the plaintiff to bring) action. It wasn’t demonstrated in the briefs, to the court’s satisfaction.” Smeltzer found that the plaintiff did not have (proper legal) standing to bring the action.
Although both sides filed briefs indicating their reasons for and against the chicken fly and greased pig events, court records do not show that attorneys ever got to the point of arguing their cases before the judge, because the action was dismissed on the grounds of standing.
