A school bus driver was making his rounds northeast of Barron shortly before 8 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2020, when he noticed something unusual and used his cell phone to dial 911.
According to Barron County Dispatch logs, the bus driver saw a man “shooting coyotes from the roadway on 18th Street, about two or three miles north of County Hwy. W.”
Not only was the shooter on the town road, he was also “driving a white pickup truck with a flat bed, (and he had) dog kennels in the back of the truck,” the witness told dispatchers.
A sheriff’s deputy was sent to the scene but couldn’t find anyone.
In the meantime, the case was assigned to Joshua Loining, a Department of Natural Resources game warden who works in Barron County.
Because there wasn’t further information available (such as a license plate number), it will be difficult to investigate this case, Loining said in an email on Monday, Feb. 1.
“I have multiple complaints every year about subjects shooting from a roadway,” he added.
“As of now, I believe this to be an isolated incident -- seeing as how I have not had any similar complaints fitting the description of the vehicle.”
There’s an open season on coyotes year-round in Wisconsin, Loining noted.
But shooting them from a vehicle, or across a public road, can mean some costly fines, he added.
In this case, potential violations and fines include:
• Placing or possessing a loaded firearm (other than a handgun) inside a moving or stationary motorized vehicle, a fine of $258.10
• Transporting a loaded firearm (other than a handgun) in or on a moving vehicle, $258.10.
• Loading (other than a handgun), or discharging a firearm in or from a motorized vehicle, $258.10.
• Discharging a firearm from or across a highway or within 50 feet of the center of a roadway, $217.90.
• Hunting within 50 feet of a road’s centerline, $222.90.
“If someone witnesses a violation, they can call the Barron County 911 or the non-emergency line,” Loining said. “They can also call our DNR hotline at (800) 847-9367.”
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald added that witnesses are encouraged to call 911 or the non-emergency number (715) 537-3106.
“We don’t get a lot of these types of calls -- shooting from a vehicle -- but we do get calls about illegal shining of deer,” he said. “Most of those calls happen around hunting seasons.”
