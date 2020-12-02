A former Barron area resident was among those shot at a restaurant in Bellevue, Neb., on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Kenneth Gerner, 25, was one of two people who were shot but survived. However, two others were killed.
Gerner was hit by six to ten bullets, all in the arms and legs, according to a friend of the family. Surgeries, skin grafts and physical therapy will be needed as part of a long recovery, according to a friend of the family.
The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at a Sonic Drive-in at 1307 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue, a suburb of Omaha. Gerner works at the restaurant.
Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were killed and Zoey Lujan, 18, also suffered critical injuries.
Police arrested Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., 23, of Omaha, in the parking lot of the Sonic, without incident. He was taken to the Sarpy County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and first-degree arson.
Three days before the shooting, Silva was arrested near the same restaurant for allegedly using someone else’s Sonic app to buy $57 worth of food. At the time of that arrest, officers seized three guns from Silva who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon. He was released from jail Nov. 19 after posting $150 bond, prior to the Nov. 21 shooting.
Silva’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.
According to his Facebook profile, Gerner attended Advanced Learning Academy Of Wisconsin, a Barron-based virtual school, from 2010 to 2013. Gerner lived in the area as recently as 2018, according to articles in the News-Shield archives. Gerner has many relatives still living in the Barron area.
According to the Omaha World-Herald:
Friends said Kenneth Gerner, whom restaurant workers greeted like Norm from the TV show “Cheers” by yelling “Kenny,” was shot multiple times. They said he was hit mainly in his arms and legs.
Jensen and Noelle Kochera, 19, had worked with Gerner at the Bellevue Pizza Hut on Nebraska Highway 370. They describe him as the first person to comfort an employee or manager after a customer was mean to them.
The two said Gerner is kind and caring, quick with hugs and an easy shoulder to cry on, which helps him make friends easily. He’s the guy, they said, who perks up people when they’re having a bad day.
Jensen said Gerner had been getting into hiking and jogging with her in the hills north of Omaha. They also enjoyed watching movies and playing video games, especially Call of Duty’s zombie maps.
Kochera started a GoFundMe page for Gerner because she wasn’t sure what his health insurance would cover and wanted to help. As of Dec. 1, more than $3,000 had been raised.
“I know Bellevue is a great community that comes together in times of need, which Kenny greatly needs during this time,” she wrote on the donations page.
Friends said Gerner, whose family lives in western Iowa, was on a path toward management at a local Pizza Hut but took the job at Sonic earlier this year because it worked out better for him. He was assistant manager at Sonic.
“He makes everybody happy,” Jensen said of Gerner. “That explains why everyone is here for him now.”
Another GoFundMe started by the Bryant Morrison family, who owns the Bellevue Sonic, had raised more than $27,600, as of Dec. 1, with Sonic franchises across the country contributing.
“As we work to rebuild, we know there are and will be out of pocket expenses facing our team members and their families ranging from funeral expenses to medical expenses,” the Morrisons wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We are providing grief counseling for our team and planning a permanent memorial at the drive-in when it is rebuilt.”
Sonic Corporate is also sending $5,000 to each of the families, a spokeswoman said.
