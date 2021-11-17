Wisconsin and Minnesota law enforcement agencies are expanding a search for a Burnett County woman who has been missing since late September.
Hunters in Wisconsin and Minnesota are asked to watch for signs of Ashley Miller-Carlson, 33, and to be aware that search parties may be moving through public land.
Miller-Carlson was last seen Sept. 24 east of Hinckley, Minnesota. Her rental car was located, partially submerged, in Grace Lake in Pine County. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said they do not know what she was wearing or where she was going.
Investigators have collectively conducted dozens of interviews, 32 search warrants, over 15 ground searches, seven drone searches and two searches of Grace Lake. Additional searches will be conducted as the search areas are expanded. There will be searches done on public land in Pine County during the Minnesota deer hunting season.
The Pine County and Burnett County sheriff’s offices with the assistance of Minnesota BCA, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with numerous professional and volunteer groups have done searches of the area surrounding her home and where her vehicle was recovered. Searchers have used aircraft, drones, sonar and divers used in the lake, and foot searches with both live-find and Human Remains Detection K9s.
Miller-Carlson has neither been seen nor heard from since, which, according to family, is very unusual and unlikely behavior. Police believe that Miller-Carlson did not have a cellphone with her when she disappeared.
A reward of $20,000 is being offered for legitimate information leading to the rescue or recovery of Ashley.
In a Facebook post, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said that she is from the Siren/Grantsburg area, or south/southeast of her last known location in Minnesota.
Ashley is described as 5’9” and 217 pounds with brown or auburn hair with hazel eyes. She has several tattoos and pierced ears and pierced navel.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office at 715-349-2121 or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.