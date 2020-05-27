A tale of two methamphetamine cases:
• A police informant buys methamphetamine from “Defendant A,” a 53-year-old Cumberland man, on three occasions during summer 2019. Officers execute a search warrant at his home the night of Aug. 16, 2019, and find him in possession of an estimated 11 grams of meth. On May 15, 2020, he is sentenced to jail, community service hours and three years’ probation.
• Several officers raid a Rice Lake home on the afternoon of May 12, 2020, and arrest three people on meth-related charges. One of them is “Defendant B,” a 49-year-old former Cameron man who has already served one term in prison on another meth charge.
The cases are logged by the state of Wisconsin’s Department of Justice. The Cumberland man’s arrest becomes one of 124 meth-related cases handled by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab during calendar year 2019.
The 2020 arrest is now one of 44 active meth cases being handled by the lab – the highest in the state of Wisconsin, according to a report released by the Department of Justice during the second week of May.
In the past 11 years, state statistics show that Barron County has asked the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for its assistance in no fewer than 818 methamphetamine-related cases.
Two county officials were asked to comment about the situation, and how they regarded the county’s efforts to combat meth.
Assistant District Attorney John O’Boyle, who specializes in drug prosecution, has worked in Barron County since 2016.
“The situation doesn’t seem to have changed a lot,” O’Boyle said Friday, May 22. “We see a lot of repeat cases.”
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his department’s “aggressive stance” on meth dealing is part of a strategy to combat meth use, but he acknowledged that meth “is very addictive and hard to recover from.”
O’Boyle pointed out how meth has penetrated the community.
“This is a drug that cuts across so many age demographics,” he said. “I’ve prosecuted people in their 50s & 60s, and (as young as) their 20s. It doesn’t seem to be limited to any age group.”
As for its addictive properties, both sheriff and prosecutor said meth seems to be in a class by itself.
“I had a case the other day with a guy who took it for back pain and got hooked,” O’Boyle said.
Fitzgerald said the Sheriff’s Department is “still working on drug issues, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, (and is) continuing to look at ways to stop it.”
The two officials said alternative strategies are being employed by the county – both in and out of jail.
“I’m involved in treatment court,” O’Boyle said. The program screens drug defendants who are enrolled in a program that monitors their progress while on probation and offers rewards if they stay clean.
“With some of the (treatment court) defendants, I wouldn’t have given some of them much chance to succeed,” he said.
“But some (defendants) decided they didn’t want to do this any longer, and wanted to be on a different life path. Some of them are now mentoring (other user/defendants).”
A key to progress is who defendants associate with, O’Boyle said.
“Some (defendants) have success in treatment courts, and then have a relapse,” he said. “Well, who do you spend time with? And will that trigger a relapse?”
Fitzgerald said jail inmate strategies are focused on users.
“We are currently working on resuming our programs in the jail,” he said.
“We are doing it with the use of technology, like our Restart program (offered through Rice Lake’s Red Cedar Church) to give people some hope.
“While using meth and selling it usually go hand and hand, people who sell meth in Barron County will continue to be our (law enforcement) priority,” Fitzgerald added.
