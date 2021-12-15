Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Barron County this past week, bringing the toll to 106 during the pandemic.
No further information on the deceased was provided by Barron County Public Health in its weekly report, which also showed 247 new cases in the week up to Monday, Dec. 13.
Barron County is now averaging 234.3 deaths per 100,000 residents, well ahead of the state’s average of 161.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Hospitalizations remain high as well.
In the 16-county northwest region of the state, the 7-day rolling average is 150 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Assn. Hospital beds are 87 percent in use and ICU beds are 98 percent in use.
Wisconsin health officials are now recommending everyone 16 and older get a booster at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine primary series and two months after the single Johnson & Johnson dose.
“We have identified several cases of the Omicron variant in Wisconsin and we are seeing continuing high levels of disease across our state. These trends are important reminders that getting vaccinated is critically important and that getting a booster dose provides even more protection,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for DHS. “We must prevent further strain on Wisconsin’s health care system and long-term care providers. The longer there are large populations of people who are unvaccinated, the greater the risk that people who need care will not be able to get it.”
To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.
Barron County Public Health is offering a booster clinic this Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 1-6 p.m. at the Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.