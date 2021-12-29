The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has responded to at least 149 trespassing complaints this year, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
He said cases often involve hunting, divorce issues or property line disputes.
“Calls might range from someone shooting a deer and coming onto their property to get it, to someone who has always hunted this property and it sold and they did not get the new landowners permission, to a car that was parked on the property and was gone when we got there,” he said.
Then there are cases that come down to where exactly an invisible property line should be, such as with the dispute detailed in another story published this week. In regards to that case, Fitzgerald stated in a Facebook post, “Trespassing complaints are hard, emotional and very personal to people. This is why we refer them to the DA’s office as there are two sides to every story.”
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright said that trespassing cases are not always black and white.
“There must be a statutory basis for charging or citing a person for trespassing,” he said. “In most cases, a statutory basis exists. The most common example would be a privately owned parcel of land that is posted “‘No Trespassing.’”
He said cases become more complicated when issues of consent and boundary disputes come up.
“When there is an issue about a person’s consent to enter the land of another, it often times involves the circumstance where express consent was at one time given, but has since been revoked. This often happens when there is a transfer of ownership to a property,” Wright explained.
He added, “Implied consent may also be at issue, for example, where adjoining property owners use a path or trail that crosses over onto one or the other’s property without objection from the owner of either property.”
But what if property lines are in question?
“This can arise when there is a dispute about where the correct surveyed boundary lines of a parcel are located,” said Wright.
Barron County GIS specialist Rhonda Sukys said property lines, according to legal descriptions, do not move. But advancements in technology can better define where a line is.
“Obviously there have been significant advances in survey and mapping technology in the last several decades which allows for more accurate locations to be determined and illustrated, but none of the technology changes ownership,” Sukys said.
She added, “When owners contact our office regarding discrepancies between occupation and recorded ownership, the owners are directed to contact a real estate attorney to discuss their potential options. County records, including mapping, are not a substitute for a field survey or title search.”
But property can change hands by adverse possession. The Wisconsin Bar Assn. gives this example: “In the typical adverse-possession case, a property owner has inadvertently built a fence within neighboring property. The discrepancy is then discovered many years later, when one of the neighbors has a survey done for some reason. If the fence has existed for at least 20 years, the neighbor who built the fence has likely gained title to the strip of enclosed property by adverse possession.”
Wright said these types of disputes typically aren’t criminal, and are best suited for civil court.
“The civil courts and civil law procedure are best suited to fairly and justly determine who lawfully owns the disputed property. That is why in property line dispute cases, and especially when there is an ongoing civil case to decide who lawfully owns the disputed property, it would be improper for the District Attorney’s office to criminally charge or cite either of the adjoining property owners for trespass until the civil court renders its decision,” he said.
Wright went on to say that once a civil case is resolved, any subsequent trespassing issues also become clearer.
“When the civil court determines who lawfully owns the disputed property, then, if the adjoining property owner, or anyone else, enters on the land that is the subject of the court’s decision without the consent of the lawful owner of the property, that person may be prosecuted for trespassing,” he said.
Wright added, “What I will not allow to happen is for the District Attorney’s office to put its thumb on the scale in a civil case by charging or citing either of the litigants in the civil case with trespassing when ownership of the disputed property has not yet been decided in the civil case.”
Property owners can be proactive in preventing trespassing and property disputes.
“Property owners should post their property. They may fence their property. If property owners suspect trespassers, they should notify law enforcement, who will then investigate,” said Wright. “The District Attorney’s office has and will continue to prosecute persons who trespass on another’s land, enter a dwelling, enter a locked or posted construction site, or enter a locked and enclosed building, dwelling or room without consent.”
In cases where there is a bona fide dispute over ownership of real property, he advised that a property owner should consult with legal counsel. A lawyer can then advise the property owner on what legal steps may need to be taken to establish ownership of the disputed property.
Wright concluded, “The role of the District Attorney’s office is not to decide who lawfully owns the disputed property when there is a bona fide property line dispute between adjoining property owners. It does become a matter for the District Attorney’s office if, after the civil case is litigated, the losing party enters the land that was the subject of the property line dispute without the consent of the lawful owner.”
