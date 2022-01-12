Hospitals are getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients amid a sharp surge in cases, according to public health officials.
The number of positive cases skyrocketed to 464 in the past week from just 127 positive cases two weeks ago.
“We are seeing a huge spike in cases, said Laura Sauve, health officer for Barron County. “We need the community to step up and help slow the spread to make sure our hospitals are available to those who need it.”
Statewide, 92 percent of hospital beds 95 percent of ICU beds are in use.
The death toll is climbing steadily—up to nearly 10,400 in Wisconsin, as of Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Over the past two months, Barron County has averaged three COVID-19 deaths per week.
After four more reported deaths this past week, at least 118 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Barron County.
Infection, hospitalization and death is far more likely in people who have not been vaccinated.
According to state data, per 100,000 cases in unvaccinated people, 184 have been hospitalized and 35 have died. While in vaccinated people, per 100,000 cases, 17 have been hospitalized and three have died.
Health officials continue to urge vaccination and boosters for all who are eligible.
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to wear a well-fitting mask when around others indoors. An N95, KN95, surgical mask or a multi-layer cloth mask that uses a filter layer are recommended.
People are also urged to limit contact with others when possible and isolate if feeling sick as well as get tested for COVID-19.
“COVID-19 often starts like a mild cold or allergies. This is when you are most able to spread the illness. It is very important to stay home when you are experiencing any symptoms,” stated Barron County Public Health.
Testing is encouraged for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is also recommended at least five days after for anyone who has had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
People should first contact their health care provider to see if testing is offered. At-home testing kits are also offered at no cost, regardless or symptoms or exposure.
For information on ordering testing kits, go to dhs.wisconsin.gov.
Rapid tests can be purchased over the counter or online, but high demand has limited the availability of these tests.
The shortage is hitting locally. A pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy in Barron said they had a consistent stock of tests until last week. Now they are awaiting a re-stock.
Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, many people will be able to reimbursed for over the counter tests, thanks to a new federal initiative. Americans with private health insurance are eligible for reimbursement of testing kit purchases up to $12 per test—though many tests may cost more. This is available for up to eight tests per person per month.
For those without health insurance, the federal government will be providing up to 50 million free, at-home tests to community centers and Medicare-certified health clinics. Details are forthcoming on that initiative.
There is also an option to have 500 million testing kits mailed by request through a federal website, which is still in development.
Free COVID vaccines and booster doses are available at Public Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Public Health is located in the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Avenue, in Barron.
There is also a vaccination clinic Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 1-6 p.m. at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
Other vaccination providers can be found through www.vaccinefinder.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.