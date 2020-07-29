Area sources indicate that an as-yet-unnamed German company is in negotiations with area landowners to lease property for a solar collecting array, possibly located in an area between Barron and Dallas.
But while there are rumors, there have been no formal contacts with local electrical power providers or government officials.
According to Dallas Sloan, general manager at Barron Electric Cooperative, “there have been … rumors about such a project, (but) Barron Electric has not been contacted.”
David Gifford, director of the Barron County Land Services office, said he has seen no formal information from any such company. The office reviews applications for rezonings and special use permits in rural areas and/or townships that don’t have their own zoning ordinances.
According to Sloan, Barron Electric’s power provider, Dairyland Power Cooperative, recently finalized an agreement with Ranger Power for a proposed 149 megawatt Badger State Solar Project.
Dairyland will purchase the entire output of the planned solar photovoltaic facility, which is proposed on the land of participating private landowners in the Towns of Jefferson and Oakland in Jefferson County, Wis.
Badger State Solar will generate enough renewable energy to power over 20,000 homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.