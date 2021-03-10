Educators, child care workers, seniors and essential workers were among those receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic, hosted Friday, March 5, in Barron.
Barron County Public Health stated that 240 first doses were administered to people who registered for vaccination through the department.
Most were vaccinated in their vehicles, which proceeded in drive-through fashion through a large garage at Barron Electric Cooperative off Hwy. 25.
“We were very pleased with how things ran,” said Sarah Turner, public health specialist. “We did learn that we can vaccinate people more quickly than we anticipated and will adjust for future events.”
Those who received their Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Friday are scheduled to return to the same location Friday, March 26, for the second dose.
Masks were worn by all during the event, but there were surely many smiles behind them.
“I’m just glad I’m getting my shot finally,” said Mary O’Bryan, of Barron.
O’Bryan said she had tried to get the vaccine through her health care provider and pharmacy. Ultimately, she was able to get in through Barron County Public Health sign-up, after seeing the phone number in the Barron News-Shield.
Receiving the vaccine was especially a relief because she is traveling to California to attend a wedding later this spring.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for so long,” said O’Bryan. “I just wanted to get it done. I was ready the day they said the vaccine was coming out.”
Naomi Ligocki, 94, of rural Cameron said she too had remained on the waiting list through her health care provider until happenstance put her on the county sign-up.
Ligocki recently replaced her furnace after carbon monoxide was detected in her home, and she decided to test for radon as well.
She called Public Health for a testing kit. But when they advised her to come pick one up, Ligocki hesitated.
“I don’t go out much,” said Ligocki, a stringent follower of COVID-19 precautions. “I order my groceries online and pick them up.”
So Public Health staff said they could mail a kit, and directed Ligocki to the vaccine sign-up.
“Otherwise, I might still be waiting,” said Ligocki.
While vaccinations for those age 65 and older remain a priority, as of March 1 educators, childcare workers, and essential workers in agriculture and food supply were added to the list.
One such worker is Joshua Bol, of Chetek, whose sign-up for the vaccine clinic was arranged by his employer.
“This is to minimize the risk of transferring to other people, especially those high-risk,” said Bol.
Bol said his wife works in a nursing home, and he’s also had two family members get bad cases of COVID-19, one having been hospitalized.
“I would rather just not get it,” he said.
Bol said it was important that people are aware of vaccination efforts.
“I want people to know that people around here are getting it,” he said.
Childcare worker Brynne Schieffer, of Cameron, said getting the vaccine would help ensure she could continue to do her job.
“It has been a tough year. We’ve worked hard to try to stay open,” she said. “I’m hopeful and excited to be doing my part.”
Various education workers received their vaccine through the mobile clinic.
Brittany Nielsen, UW-Eau Claire – Barron County campus director, said, “I did this for my students and the campus community. I want to make sure I’m safe and I’m keeping others safe.”
Kara Haughian, a Cumberland Middle School teacher, said she got on the list after her husband, Jonathan Haughian, a teacher in Cameron, told her there was an extra spot on Cameron’s School District’s vaccine sign-up.
“This definitely puts our family more at ease, gives us peace of mind,” she said. “We’ll have more opportunities to get out more and not be worried.”
Haughian, and many others complimented the efficiency of the clinic.
“Easy-peasy,” she said. “This was very well organized, very smooth.”
Barron Electric volunteered its site for the clinic after seeing other electric cooperatives do the same elsewhere in the state, said cooperative general manager Dallas Sloan.
“Part of our job is to be part of the community and this was an opportunity to help,” he said.
“We would like to thank all the community partners that helped to make this possible,” said Turner. “Barron Electric, Cumberland Healthcare, Emergency Services of Barron County volunteers including many local fire and EMS personnel, Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry volunteers that consisted of many retired medical providers, nurses, and others who helped make the event possible. We hope to expand these clinics as more vaccines become available.”
Those vaccinated at the clinic were asked to stay for at least 15 minutes after receiving the shot so they could be monitored for adverse reactions. After that, clinic workers bid farewell, saying, “See you in three weeks!”
Even with one dose down, 94-year-old Ligocki said she won’t be letting her guard down in the meantime.
“It’s a good feeling. I’m happy. But we still have to do our social distancing, wear masks, wash our hands,” she said.
Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can register for future vaccination clinics by going to www.barroncountywi.gov and completing the short survey. If you do not have internet access you may call 715-537-6123 to register.
