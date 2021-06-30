With a new Barron County Highway Department project under way, the City of Barron now wants to move its shop next door.
The City has an accepted offer to purchase property located at 338 and 348 N. 7th Street in Barron, just north of the Barron County site across East Taylor Avenue. The final purchase of this property is contingent upon soil borings that show suitable soils for a building site.
City administrator Liz Jacobson said the City intends to use the field portion of the 17-acre property for the Street Department shop.
There are two homes on the property that the City intends to divide off and sell, so the residences will remain on the tax roll, plus any other land that is not used for the shop.
This is at least the third reiteration of the City’s plans for a new shop.
The City plans to sell the current municipal center property to Kwik Trip for the construction of a new convenience store at Hwy. 8 and La Salle Avenue.
Initially, the City hoped to build a new city hall, police department and shop downtown at the former Family Dollar property.
But it was later determined that the site would not meet the specifications for the whole project. The City still intends to build a new city hall and police department at the downtown site.
Around that time, the City inquired about the 338 and 348 N. 7th Street property, but no deal was struck.
The second version of the plan set the new shop at the industrial park on Guy Avenue.
But some hurdles have since cleared for the 338 and 348 N. 7th Street property. It is currently owned by Paul Solie, Grachia Solie, Jonathon Bell and Alysa Bell. Paul Solie is a former City Alderman. His term ended in April.
