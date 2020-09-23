The Barron County Highway Department will close a bridge on County Hwy. D near Barron from Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, through the middle of November, in order to replace a bridge over Four Mile Creek.
The project location is half a mile west of Wisconsin Hwy. 25, the Highway Department announced in a Thursday, Sept. 17, press release.
It is suggested that drivers use County Hwy. F, U.S. Hwy. 8 and Wisconsin Hwy. 25 to detour around the bridge closure.
According to a Highway Department press release, “the project will replace a structurally deficient bridge with a new signal span concrete bridge.”
It will cost $339,467 to replace the bridge. An estimated 80 percent of the funding will come from the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and 20 percent matching funds from Barron County – approximately $68,000.
Mark Servi, highway commissioner, said that in 2002, a traffic count determined that about 750 vehicles used County Hwy. D, on a busy stretch of road that connects Wisconsin Hwy. 25 and County Hwy. F.
He said the bridge is being designed with the idea that 830 vehicles will use the highway each day by the year 2040.
The bridge will be designed to carry loads of up to 250,000 pounds, he added. The engineering anticipates the use of the bridge by heavier traffic such as dump trucks, sand trucks, milk trucks, semi’s and larger farm equipment.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Four-Mile Creek is a designated trout stream along much of its course through the towns of Maple Grove and Barron.
But the part of the creek beneath Hwy. D is not so designated, Servi said.
“However, the contractor is still required to remove the existing bridge in large pieces, and to minimize the number of small pieces entering the waterway or wetland,” he added.
“They must remove all reinforcing steel, concrete and other debris that falls into the waterway or wetland, under the direction of the project engineer.”
Replacement of the 55-year-old bridge is part of a “Pilot Bridge Program” developed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin County Highway Association, according to the press release.
The goal is to streamline projects to reduce costs on local bridges. There were 16 projects selected in the initial phase of the Pilot Program, with Barron County having four of the initial projects.
Three of these (Towns of Clinton, Prairie Farm and Sumner) were completed earlier this year. The Four-Mile Creek bridge is the final project of the initial four selected, the Highway Department added.
