Rules governing where all-terrain vehicles can and can’t be operated are part of a new ordinance adopted Tuesday, June 9, by the Barron City Council.
Council member (and former chief of police) Byron Miller noted that “Barron is one of the few communities (in the area) that don’t have an (ATV) ordinance.”
The ordinance:
• Governs unauthorized off-road operations in places like parks, sidewalks, bicycle paths, public and private lands without owner consent.
• Restricts operation to designated ATV routes, but allows the crossing of U.S. Hwy. 8 and Wisconsin Hwy. 25 if conditions allow “a quik and safe crossing” and if the driver stops first.
• Sets out other rules that limit passengers to no more than the number for which the vehicle is designed, requires a helmet for those under age 18, bans excessive noise, requires operators to be at least 12 years old, and sets a 25-mph speed limit.
Council members learned that local ATV club members will volunteer their time to install $500 worth of signs, to be purchased by the city, to mark ATV trails and provide other information.
City Attorney Andrew Harrington said the ordinance was suggested by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.