By Ryan Urban
Barron city officials are pressing forward with a major three-piece redevelopment plan.
The City Council approved bids Tuesday, Dec. 14, for building of a new municipal center and new public works shop.
The approval paves the way for the City to move off its site at the intersection of La Salle Avenue and Hwy. 8 and bring Kwik Trip in to build a new gas station and convenience store.
Last month bids on a new city hall and police department building downtown and bids for a new city public works shop next to the Barron County Highway Department came in 10 percent over budget.
After crunching the numbers, city administrator Liz Jacobson told the Council that the city still had the capacity to borrow to the nearly $4.5 million needed for both projects.
“The main thing is our debt capacity remains healthy because equalized value jumped so much,” said Jacobson. “We still sit in a healthy spot.”
Barron’s equalized value is projected to increase 10 percent from 2021 to 2022.
Brad Kemis, of project manager Market & Johnson, said the higher costs were typical of the current high-demand construction market.
Kemis said there was little chance of building prices coming down any time soon.
“We’re seeing no inklings of pricing de-escalation or evening out,” said Kemis. “I don’t think if you re-bid this in the spring, you’d see any prices lower than today.”
Council members felt that the increased costs were worth bringing a second Kwik Trip location to town. The City had been working on the project for about two years; paying design fees, buying two properties, and razing an old retail building downtown to make way for the new municipal center.
“We’re in pretty far,” said Alderman Joe Johnston, adding, “Kwik Trip will pay a lot of real estate taxes and hire a lot of people.”
Some aspects of the City’s new public works building have yet to be determined. The City and Kwik Trip also have yet to finalize a land purchase and redevelopment contract.
“I don’t see Kwik Trip backing out of this deal unless we back out,” said Alderman Rod Nordby.
Mayor Ron Fladten agreed, saying “No, they’ve been working with us a long time and bent over backwards for us.”
Nordby made the motion to approve the bids, seconded by Peter Olson. The bids were approved unanimously by a voice vote.
Construction of the new city buildings is set to begin in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.