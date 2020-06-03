The Barron County District Attorney’s Office is in the process of investigating allegations against a Rice Lake business that markets and sells manufactured homes.
A-1 Homes, Inc., Rice Lake, is the subject of an ongoing investigation into as-yet unspecified allegations. Criminal charges are being considered, according to Julie L. Matucheski, Assistant District Attorney.
The business, located at 1655 County Hwy. SS, between Rice Lake and Cameron, has been the subject of several recent entries in county dispatch logs.
Customers have alleged they paid for products and/or services that were not provided or were delayed.
The latest complaint came Monday, June 1, 2020, from a person who said she had purchased a home from the company. While the customer did receive the home, the subcontractors who were to work on the home were never paid. The customer alleged she had written a check for more than $81,000.
A-1 Homes, Inc., did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.