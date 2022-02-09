After a negotiating and sales process during the final three months of 2021, North Country Packaging owners Kendall and Maria Goossen are the new owners of a building in downtown Almena, which they intend to make the new home of their business.
The Goossens recently completed the purchase of a log-sided building that was once the home of Impact 7, a regional economic development agency that has since moved to Rice Lake.
On Feb. 3, 2021, Maria Goossen said that she and her husband plan to relocate their business from its current home at 1623 Sixth Street, in the town of Almena, where they have been in operation since 2007.
The move will enable the Goossens to relocate their business from a country location to one of the two busiest highways in Barron County, U.S. Hwy. 8. The goal is to complete the transition before the end of 2022, she added.
“We plan to have a dairy store with a full line of cheeses, as well as a variety of other Wisconsin-made cheese and dairy products,” Goossen said.
“We will be doing cheese production there as well. We plan to have a sitting area where customers can enjoy ice cream, coffee and cheeses. We will also have a deli offering sliced cheese and meat, as well as cheese trays and gift boxes.”
The Almena Village Board learned about the proposed purchase late last year.
“The Goossens presented their plan to the board to make sure there were no unforeseen roadblocks or concerns that were not already addressed in their proposal,” Village Clerk Kim Bauer said. “The board fully supports and approves of the purchase and planned construction.”
The village was able to find a small grant opportunity that was furnished to the new owners, a Main Street “Bounceback Grant” available through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporstion.
Maria Goossen said that North Country Packaging employs 25 full-time and five part-time workers.
She said the company makes 24 different flavors of cheese spread.
“We also flavor cheese curds and convert block cheese at our facility,” she added.
Both the owners are originally from outside the state of Wisconsin.
“Kendall is originally from Mississippi. I am from California, although we have spent the greater part of our lives in Wisconsin,” Goossen said.
The Goossens are the parents of four children, Jarred, Holly, Giovoni and Zachary, ranging in age from 6 to 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.