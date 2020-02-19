Tricia Zunker, a Wausau Democrat, and Jason Church, a Hudson Republican, were the choices of Barron County voters Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, in a special primary to fill the 7th District Congressional seat vacated last fall by former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy.
With 46 of the county’s 47 precincts reporting, Zunker outpolled Oneida County Democrat by a tally of 1,666 votes (for Zunker) to 235 (for Dale).
Newcomer Church bested incumbent Wisconsin State Sen. Tom Tiffany by a margin of 2,092 votes to 1,970, among Barron County GOP voters.
Throughout the rest of the district, Democrats were supporting Zunker as well, however, Tiffany was leading the way on the Republican ticket.
With 40 percent of all precincts reporting late Tuesday evening, Tiffany had 19,211 votes to Church’s 14,357. Zunker dominated the Democratic vote, with 15,166 votes to Dale’s 1,880.
Area voters should be aware that the Feb. 18 primary is the first of three times that they will see the 7th Congressional District seat on their ballots this year. Zunker and Tiffany will run again in a special election on May. But the winner will only serve in office for less than six months, because the two-year term once held by Duffy will expire at the end of this year. The seat will be up for election once again in the general election Nov. 3, 2020
There was a three-way nonpartisan race on the ballot to choose the candidates who will run this April for a vacant seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The two winning candidates among Barron County voters are Daniel Kelly, with 3,518 votes, and Jill S. Karofsky, who polled 1,696 votes.
Statewide, Kelly (264,120 votes) and Karofsky (202,958) were also the leaders, according to election results.
