A tractor accident that took place during a snowmobile trail maintenance project has taken the life of a retired Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy, according to an announcement by Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
In a press release issued Friday, Dec. 6, Bygd identified the victim as Craig S. Koser, 66, a Cumberland native who grew up in Almena and graduated from Barron High School in 1972.
Bygd said Koser was riding in the bucket of a tractor going east on 420th Avenue, near Menomonie, when the vehicle went over a bump in the road. The victim lost his balance and fell out of the tractor bucket and was accidentally run over.
At the time, Koser and the tractor operator had been doing snowmobile trail maintenance and were using the tractor to sign and clear trails for the upcoming season.
“Craig retired in 2009 after 24 years of service with the (Dunn County) Sheriff’s Office,” Bygd said.
He joined the Sheriff’s Office after several years with the Menomonie Police Department, the sheriff added.
“Since his retirement, Craig has spent his time volunteering for different organizations and driving school bus,” Bygd said. “Craig will be deeply missed by family, friends and his brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s Office.”
Obituary information said Koser was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Cumberland, and lettered in both wrestling and football at Barron High School.
After graduating from Chippewa Valley Technical College with a degree in police science, he spent his entire career in law enforcement in both Barron and Dunn counties.
A complete obituary can be found elsewhere in today’s Barron News-Shield.
