When children are taken out of the homes of known Barron County methamphetamine users, when court dockets are crowded with meth cases, and when untold hours are spent counseling and trying to rehabilitate meth users, the effects on the county’s residents are severe, members of the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council learned at their bimonthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
The council includes law enforcement officers, judges, probation agents, prosecutors, public defenders, and advisors from the Barron County Restorative Justice program and the Embrace agency for victims of domestic abuse (among others).
On Oct. 14, the council was updated by two county officials who deal with meth on a daily basis, including Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Health and Human Services director Stacey Frolik.
“Enforcement is up, and we’re still fighting the fight,” said Fitzgerald.
He later announced that he and Frolik will be guest speakers at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Red Cedar Church, 1701 W. Allen St., Rice Lake at a Townhall Meeting on “Meth and Our Community.”
Both officials plan to update the public on meth, other controlled substances, and their implications in the community.
More than a year ago, Barron County qualified for nearly $700,000 in federal funds to create a Family Treatment Court aimed at freeing adults from their addiction and reuniting them with their children. The funds will support the program another two years from now.
“We have our first group of family drug treatment court graduates,” Frolik told the group Oct. 14. “They started in Aug. 2020 graduated during the first week of October. We’re still evaluating the program and we hope it helps us fight the fight.
Circuit Court Judge James Babler said the candidates for the Family Treatment Court are referred by Circuit Court Judge J. Michael Bitney.
“We’ve had some real progress,” he said. “The goal is to get folks off meth and return their kids to them, (and) save a lot of county money.”
In other action, the council:
• Learned that county jail has been able to transfer about a dozen inmates to prison who had to remain in Barron because of state-imposed prison population restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Noted that progress is being made on a plan to provide electronic search warrant software for law enforcement and judges.
Currently in the testing stage, the plan would allow law officers to apply for search warrants online, and for judges to approve the warrants electronically.
“It’s going to save a lot of travel time for law enforcement and it will save time for judges, too,” Babler said. “It’s a good system, but we want to work out all the bugs” before it is implemented.
