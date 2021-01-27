As police reform remains a state and national issue, local police appear to be ahead of the curve on some concerns.
Wisconsin lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday, Jan. 20, designed to reform police use-of-force policies and investigations, including proposals that would ban training on choke holds.
Just a day before, Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt received accreditation from the State of Wisconsin that the department was in compliance with the Presidential Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities, dated June 16, 2020.
Vierkandt said the state legislation looks to be designed to score political points and catch up with what many police departments are already doing.
“We already have the policy and do not train on choke holds,” he said. “Such force can only be used when deadly force is justified.”
Vierkandt explained further, “After the Minneapolis incident with George Floyd and other law enforcement use of force encounters where a choke hold was used several months ago, President Trump sent down a mandated policy to all law enforcement agencies that choke holds were to be banned outside the use of deadly force (behavior that has caused or imminently threatens to cause death or great bodily harm).”
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his department does not train on chokeholds and can’t think of any instance where one has been used.
“I don’t see anything in the proposal that we are not doing,” said Fitzgerald.
The legislation, authored by Republican Sens. Van Wanggaard and Alberta Darling and co-sponsored by Democrat Sen. Lena Taylor, among others, would also punish municipalities that defund police departments and creates a board to investigate officer-involved deaths and injuries.
Fitzgerald said he felt officer-involved shootings are already handled well in Wisconsin.
“An independent agency does the investigation and then it goes to a DA for review and we also have an independent shooting review panel,” said Fitzgerald.
He added, “I think our department is trained very well to handle these types of calls and while they are very few around this area, I know it could happen at any time so we need to be prepared and trained.”
The bills also require police departments post use-of-force policies online and have the Wisconsin Department of Justice publish annual use-of-force reports.
Fitzgerald said, “I also think that law enforcement needs to do a better job of educating the public on how a department handles use of force before it happens. We have started to do some of that within our citizen academies and with different talks in the area and the use of shooting simulators and how split second decisions need to be made.”
Gov. Tony Evers had introduced his own proposals after the Kenosha protests in August, including banning chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, creating use-of-force standards and grants for organizations that work to prevent violence. Republicans took no action on Evers’ proposals.
Vierkandt said he felt no knock warrants can be justified in some cases.
“Law enforcement only completes no knock warrants for law enforcement safety. For example, if the suspect in the residence is armed and threatened violence. I would hate to see officers being killed because of a one-size-fits-all assumption by politicians,” he said.
Vierkandt said he would continue to research some aspects of the proposals, but felt that police training is adequate considering in preparing officers for a variety of circumstances.
“The majority of this information already falls in line with our policy and procedures,” he concluded.
