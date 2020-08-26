The need to house homeless Barron County residents in communities other than Rice Lake was a topic for discussion Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the regular monthly meeting of the Barron City Council.
During a presentation by a representative of the Benjamin’s House shelter in Rice Lake, council members learned that members of the Foursquare Church congregation, in Barron, are planning to construct and open a “tiny house” homeless shelter later this fall on the church property at the southeast corner of Division Avenue and Ninth Street.
That information was shared by Lori Zahrbock, who has been Benjamin House’s executive director for five years.
She told the council that there is a continuing need “for housing for working poor who are often just a paycheck away from homelessness.”
The tiny house approach has been a success in Chippewa Falls, which “has no institutional homeless shelter,” Zahrbock said.
Instead, homeless are housed in more than a dozen tiny homes at Hope Village, many of which are built by future residents and other volunteers.
The living space includes a bunk bed, sink with water tank, a hot plate and portable toilet, she added. Homes are parked at churches, which provide water and dumping service for waste.
Tiny houses are relatively economical to build, Zahrbock continued. A home measuring eight feet by 12 feet can be built for $5,000, and it costs about $7,500 to build an eight-foot by 20-foot home.
The Foursquare Church project will be built in Barron by “a mission group that normally goes to Mexico,” Zahrbock said.
Council member Pete Olson asked Zahrbock about the availability of showers at Foursquare Church. Zahrbock replied that the Barron Area Community Center has offered the opportunity for residents to shower there.
Kelli Rasmussen, city clerk, asked Zahrbock how residents will be chosen for the tiny houses.
Zahrbock said potential residents will be reviewed by the staff of Benjamin’s House and “are less likely to have substance abuse or mental illness issues as those at Benjamin’s House.”
Council member Byron Miller asked how the homes stand up to cold weather.
Zahrbock said that tiny homes are designed to be livable through the winter, and the Chippewa Falls buildings are rated to 20 below zero. In case of colder weather, residents are temporarily housed in hotels.
Miller asked if sex assault suspects are banned from the homes. Zahrbock said yes, as well as those who commit violent crimes.
For further information, visit: https://www.hopevillagechippewafalls.org/
