Just before it goes beneath the two bridges that make up the west- and eastbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 8 at Cameron, the Union Pacific Railroad track is unused and covered with brush and weeds.
The north-south track connects the village to points south of Barron County. But it stops under the Hwy. 8 bridge – just half a mile away of its intersection with the busy Canadian National Railway, a major east-west connection between Barron County and the CN’s north-south line at Ladysmith.
Seven years ago, CN rebuilt the roughly 40-mile rail line (at an estimated cost of about $1 million per mile) to give Barron County’s frac sand industry access to markets around the nation.
Although the price of sand has ebbed and flowed since that time, the CN has remained in use, not only for sand but, more recently, for tank cars loaded with liquefied petroleum (LP) gas. The gas is delivered to a major LP depot constructed on a site between Cameron and Barron about five years ago.
Meanwhile, the Tacoma, Wash-based McFarland Cascade Co., a division of Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Stella Jones Co., has constructed a flourishing business on the southern outskirts of Cameron, where it treats, cuts and ships thousands of wooden power and/or utility poles to customers across the country.
However, according to company officials, McFarland Cascade could grow its sales, jobs and economic impact by having the two railroads connect with one another at Cameron.
In June, officials for both companies approached the Barron County Board Executive Committee with a request for an advisory resolution in support of having the two railroads unite their lines at Cameron.
In support of the idea are Jess Rolston, general manager, McFarland Cascade, and Larry McGlumphy, general manager, Northern Industrial Sands, LLC, Chetek.
The rail plan was opposed earlier this month by representatives of Barron-based Superior Silica Sands LLC, the county’s largest producer of frac sand. But, afterward, the Executive Committee voted in favor of the resolution (on July 3). On Monday, July 15, the full County Board also voted its support.
The resolution – although only advisory in nature – will be useful for lobbyists seeking to get the support of the National Surface Transportation Board, which oversees the nation’s rail lines.
At a June meeting of the Executive Committee, county supervisors learned that the advisory support will help the lobbyists plead their case in Washington, D.C.
At the meeting McGlumphy said the two railroads have had what he called “a hissy fit” and have refused to cooperate in the plan to unite the two rail lines.
“If we can connect the federal government, the county, and (area) industry, we can make this happen,” McGlumphy told the Executive Committee. He said the railroads “look at dollars and cents. If we can show them how to make money, it will be a lot easier.”
