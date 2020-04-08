A shortage of toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic has backed up sanitary sewer mains and plugged pumps at city lift stations, according to Mike Romsos, director of the Barron wastewater treatment utility.
“It is starting to be a big mess at the waste plant (city residents) need to do something about it,” Romsos said Monday, April 6, 2020.
“We had two new pumps that were installed last week, and we pulled half a dozen pumps from lift stations that were clogged with rags.”
It’s not just city sewers that are plugging up, but private laterals as well, he added.
Residents were reminded that they are responsible for their personal sewer lines and must contact a private sewer cleaner.
“If the clog is just in the plumbing inside your house, the bill could be as little as a few hundred dollars,” Romsos said. “But if it gets to the sewer line between your house in the city street, the price will skyrocket.
“Remember it’s not just the cost of replacing or cleaning the sewer line. If that line backs up, you could have sewage backing up into your house and then you’ll have to pay for the flooding damage that would cause,” he added.
The city sanitary sewer system is designed for toilet paper and human waste only, Romsos added.
“Baby wipes and disinfecting wipes may say ‘flushable’ on the labels but they don’t break down like toilet paper,” he said. People who use wipes or other alternatives should place them in solid waste containers.
“Make-up wipes, cleaning wipes, cigarette butts, cotton buds, nappies, sanitary pads, condoms, dental floss, left-over medication and hair should never be flushed down the toilet,” Romsos said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.