Barron City Council members were deadlocked Tuesday, July 9, 2019, on a vote to pay a $450 bill for maintenance work done at Barron Municipal Airport by former airport manager Kris Wells.
Mayor Ron Fladten broke the 3-3 tie vote with his no vote.
The debate over the bill revolved around a larger issue of how the city should conduct maintenance work, either through its own employees or (in the case of Wells’ bill) an independent contractor.
Council member Rod Nordby made the original motion to pay the bill, which began the debate.
Kevin Haller, council member, responded that the work was done without city authorization, and that the Street Department should have been contacted first.
Nordby disagreed.
“Every time (the city) wants something done out there (at the airport), you tell them they should do it themselves. We don’t want to be known as people who don’t pay their bills.”
Nordby said a vehicle had damaged the airport taxiway, and Wells fixed the problem.
Council member Paul Solie said he was concerned about a lack of detail in the bill.
“(The bill) should have been written differently,” he said. “(Wells) ran a skid steer” to do the work, and also put in his own time, Solie added. “You bill a project like that according to how many hours the equipment was in use.”
Solie said that after he understood the kind of work that was done, he supported the idea of paying the bill.
Fladten said that when the bill was first presented, he discussed it with Bob Kazmierski, former city administrator.
The mayor said that according to Kazmierski, “it is a city policy that we only pay for work when it’s pre-approved by the city.”
Mike Dietrich, council member, agreed.
“This (billing) didn’t follow protocol,” he said. “It isn’t the amount, it’s the principle. I agree with the mayor.”
Council member Pete Olson said there were other things to consider.
“He (Wells) may have made a mistake, but we (the city) pay when someone gets a flat tire for hitting some bad pavement,” Olson said.
The question was called, and council members Dietrich, Haller and Maureen Tollman voted not to make the payment. Members Solie, Nordby and Olson voted yes. Fladten broke the tie with a no vote.
