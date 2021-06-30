Progress is apparent on the Barron County Highway Department project on the west side of Hwy. 25. Pre-cast walls of a wash bay facility have been erected. Highway Commissioner Mark Servi said, “The remaining walls and concrete panel roof should be set by the middle of July, and then work will begin on the utilities inside the building and the concrete floor.”
Servi said work has also begun on an unheated shed on the west side of Hwy. 25, and work on that will continue through the summer.
As for the east side campus, some demolition is underway inside of the main building, which was built in 1947.
The main building and four others on the site, past and present, are designated on the Register of Historic Places. However, this distinction does not prohibit them from being demolished. Aside from complete preservation, there are other options for saving their history.
“The listing on the registry has not impacted the project,” said Chad Oster, a project manager for CBS Squared. “The building can be razed, we’re currently working on a mitigation plan with the Wisconsin Historical Society that will create a Memorandum of Agreement. This would include saving the large soapstone header above the existing shop and using it as a monument sign in front of the new Highway Maintenance Facility, along with a few other smaller items to remember the existing shop.”
Also planned is a photo montage inside the new building of the architectural drawings and images of the old shop.
Oster said the project timeline is on track to have the new building erected and enclosed by winter. Completion of the $25 million project is expected in the summer of 2022.
