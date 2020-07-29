A suspect in a Cumberland drug raid earlier this year is being sought by authorities in Dunn and Barron counties after a high-speed, early-morning chase on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Dunn County.
Barron County dispatch logs identified the suspect as Jacquelyn M. Reetz, 27, of Fairchild. She was allegedly at the wheel of a vehicle stopped by Menomonie police shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.
The vehicle took off and left Menomonie, dispatch logs said. Dunn County Sheriff’s officers were later unable to catch the fleeing vehicle as it went north on Dunn County Hwy. B.
Reetz was one of four defendants charged after Cumberland police executed a search warrant May 6, 2020, at a residence in that city, according to Barron County circuit court records.
She was identified as one of the defendants detained by officers.
In the course of the search, officers found a number of items with meth residue, along with digital scales, plastic bags, hypodermic needles, and smoking devices.
The complaint charges Reetz with possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime, possession of narcotics, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
