More than three months after emergency measures were taken in Wisconsin to fight the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed its first Barron County victim, the county Department of Health and Social Services announced late Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020.
The victim, who was not named, was described by the Public Health office as “a resident who was in their 70s (and who had) underlying (health) conditions.” The person got sick on June 29, 10 days before passing away.
At press time Tuesday June 30, there were 33 active cases in Barron County, DHS added.
“COVID-19 is still here,” DHS announced on social media. “Physical distancing and other (precautions) should be followed to the fullest extent possible.
Health Officer Laura Sauve responded to questions by the News-Shield in the wake of Monday’s announcement.
News-Shield -- A public pool is open for the summer in Barron. We note that CDC guidelines indicate there is no evidence to show the virus can spread in pool water treated with chlorine and other pool chemicals. Given those conditions, what other precautions would you suggest be taken so that people may safely use the Barron pool?
Sauve – We recommend keeping a distance of at least six feet from yourself and others. Also frequent hand washing. Use caution when using public bathrooms and locker rooms and avoid them when possible. Also avoid any common items such as beach balls, or other pool toys.
News-Shield -- At least two area high schools are planning outdoor graduation ceremonies later this month. Guidelines have been set for attendees including taking temperatures and wearing masks. Given the fact that the facilities are large (both of them football stadiums), is proper social distancing possible -- even if the total in attendance might well be over 100 persons?
Sauve -- Schools have been working through the logistics of graduation ceremonies to keep them as safe as possible for attendees and their students. High school graduation is a significant milestone in one’s life and the schools have been under a tremendous amount of pressure from families to provide graduation ceremonies. Limiting outdoor gatherings to 100 people is a recommendation, not an enforceable order.
News-Shield -- On Sunday, “60 Minutes” broadcast a story about the questionable quality of some kinds of testing kits. The story focused on some kits from China, which were ordered for a community in Texas. But the tests proved to be only 20 percent accurate and the kits had to be discarded.
What’s your estimate of the accuracy of the testing kits now in use in Barron County? Where were they manufactured, who vetted them for quality/accuracy, and do you feel a degree of confidence in how well they work?
Sauve -- PCR tests conducted at the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene are about 95 percent accurate. Accuracy of testing can be influenced by many factors including the quality of the sample obtained, if the sample was handled correctly during transport, etc.
News-Shield -- Earlier this week, the county put out a press release encouraging people to practice good health habits to decrease their susceptibility to COVID-19. Are there any additional precautions that you would recommend for aging adults in the county?
Sauve -- we would recommend that they follow the guidance of the CDC- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/older-adults.html
News-Shield -- We realize that the release of any information regarding the deceased will compromise the family’s privacy, so we’d like to ask a question in the following context: Is it your opinion that the county’s population of nursing home, assisted living and elderly housing residents continues to remain (comparatively) safe from the threat of COVID-19?
Sauve -- Yes.
