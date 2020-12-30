A man is dead following a shooting in Barron on Monday, Dec. 28, in what police are describing as a “possible road rage incident.”
The deceased is Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron.
One suspect, Clayton Lauritsen, 20, of Cumberland, is being held in Barron County Jail on charges of second-degree intentional homicide.
According to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Barron Police Department, at 4:44 p.m. the department received a 911 call reporting a man was shot and lying on the ground on North Mill Street in Barron near the railroad tracks.
Another man, apparently Lauritsen, called 911 about 20 minutes later saying he shot a man in the chest. He told dispatchers he had been approached by a subject who “attempted to grab his firearm from his lap.” He said the subject swung at him and that was when he shot him. It was not immediately known what type of firearm was used.
The caller said he was in a black Mazda car and parked on Hwy. T when he made the call. Dispatch logs indicate he later drove to the Barron County Jail to be taken into custody by officers.
The press released stated, “Initial investigation shows a possible road rage incident took place.”
The exact series of events and what led up to the shooting has not yet been confirmed.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that the public was not in danger and no suspects were at large.
District Attorney Brian Wright said his office would be filing a criminal complaint, formally charging Lauritsen in Barron County Circuit Court, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, or Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Barron police responded to the scene along with deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a DNR Warden, the Barron Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter.
