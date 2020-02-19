A rural Dallas farmer alerted Barron County Sheriff’s officers Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, about where to find a man suspected of kicking customers at two Barron County retail establishments during the previous five days, according to a complaint filed Feb. 12 in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Victor H. Segovia-Contreras, 46, was jailed on $1,000 cash bond after making an initial appearance Feb. 12. An April 6 court hearing is scheduled.
The defendant was arrested Feb. 11 in connection with incidents Feb. 7 at the Rice Lake Walmart and Feb. 10 at the Barron Kwik Trip.
In the Rice Lake incident on Feb. 7, witnesses said a man, later identified as the defendant, shoved a shopping cart into a Walmart employee and stomped on the ankle of a woman in the self-checkout area of the store.
Three days later, on Feb. 10, the defendant allegedly kicked a customer at the Barron Kwik trip, then fled.
After comparing witness statements, texts and still photos from store surveillance video, police in Rice Lake and Barron determined the alleged assaults were committed by the same man.
On Feb. 11, a Dallas resident called the Barron County Sheriff’s Department to report that he had seen Facebook images of the suspect and believed that the suspect was working on his farm. The caller also said there had been several incidents at his farm when the defendant had walked up behind employees and kicked at their feet.
The caller reported the defendant’s car and registration, which matched the description given by Walmart employees. A deputy later spoke to the defendant, who allegedly said the incidents at the two stores were accidental.
