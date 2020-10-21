A temporary restraining order for a statewide indoor gathering limit has been blocked, meaning 25-percent limit for indoor public gatherings—including bars, restaurants, stores and any space open to the public—remains in effect.
The limit was enacted on Oct. 8, after Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued emergency order #3. Health officials said the limit was needed to stop the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. The order would be in effect through Friday, Nov. 6.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin, Sawyer County Tavern League and Flambeau Forest Inn LLC filed a lawsuit in Sawyer County on Oct. 13, attempting to stop the limit, saying it threatened economic ruin for establishments across the state.
The judge then assigned to the case, John M. Yackel, placed a temporary restraining order, which stopped the limit, on Oct. 14. A hearing was set for Monday, Oct. 19, to hear from the state why the limit should remain.
On Friday, Oct. 16, Barron County Judge James Babler was assigned to the Sawyer County case. Babler said that Yackel, then John P. Anderson, a Bayfield County judge, were substituted by the parties in the case.
Babler denied the Tavern League’s request for the temporary injunction, on Monday, thereby leaving the 25-percent capacity limit intact through Nov. 6. Asked about the arguments of the parties that led to his decision, Babler declined to comment.
“This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings,” Gov. Tony Evers said on Oct. 19. “This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out.”
“We are obviously disappointed in the ruling and the catastrophic effects it will continue to have on small businesses across Wisconsin,” said Tavern League President Chris Marsicano. “We will continue to operate observing the best practices of the WEDC to provide a safe environment for our employees and customers.”
The limit is based on occupancy limits set by local governments. If no limit is established, public gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people, according to the order. Private events, private residences, schools, health care facilities, most government buildings, churches, activities protected by the First Amendment—such as political rallies—and child care facilities are excluded.
Violators of the limit can be fined $500 via a civil forfeiture.
