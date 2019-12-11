Municipal governments throughout Barron County will be invited to a seminar on Monday, Feb. 24, 2019, to prepare for the 2020 Federal Census, according to information recently shared at a meeting held at the County Government Center. Barron.
A three-hour census training session was held Tuesday, Nov. 19, for county department heads to talk about the census and prepare for the February meeting.
The goal is to prepare township, village and city government leaders to help carry out the census, a key process in determining levels of federal funding to counties and municipalities across the nation.
Those at the meeting learned that the Census Bureau is targeting “low response areas” across the state, based on results of the last census in 2010. Federal authorities will appoint “complete count committees” to work with census enumerators in these areas in an attempt to get a more accurate count.
Hard-to-count populations include children under age 5, college students, renters, senior citizens, snowbirds, migrants, etc., the group learned.
As temporary federal employees, census counters must undergo a background check, undergo training and take an oath of office, the group was told.
Actual counting will begin in March 2020. The county leaders discussed alternative ways to count the population, including senior citizen lunches, public health clinics, library-based equipment and electronic counts.
To meet the requirements of the U.S. Constitution, the population in each of the state’s eight Congressional district should be roughly equal, requiring a census every 10 years and a reapportionment of congressional boundaries thereafter.
In 2010, Census figures recorded the state population at 5,686,986.
