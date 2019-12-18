Three Minnesotans are facing felony narcotics charges after police searched a room at St. Croix Casino Hotel on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and found quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin, according to a complaint filed Monday, Dec. 16, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendants as Victor T. Thomas, 28, 2300 Cannon St., Hastings, Minn., Angela R. Knoell, 25, 3300 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis, and Akos D. Farley, 28, 617 Ridgeview Drive, Wayzata.
Turtle Lake police were called to the hotel late Friday morning, Dec. 13, after a security guard reported finding what she thought was methamphetamine in one of the rooms.
Defendant Knoell allegedly rented the room in question, and had checked out before renting a nearby room, the complaint said.
The security guard and a Turtle Lake officer went to the first room, where the security guard pointed out a “white crystalline substance” on the nightstand. It later tested positive as meth.
The officer went to the room now occupied by defendant Knoell, who allegedly said she had a friend in the first room, and that the meth belonged to the friend. The officer asked the defendant if he could search her new room and she allegedly said he could.
In a purse found on the bed, the officer found three plastic bags. Two of them contained what later tests showed to be meth. In the third was a “white, hard rock … substance” which later tested positive as fentanyl. Also discovered was a brown substance on a casino cash out ticket that tested positive as heroin.
Defendant Knoell allegedly asked what benefit she could expect if she cooperated with the investigation. She allegedly said defendant Farley helped her arrange a drug deal with defendant Thomas.
A Barron County Sheriff’s detective assisted in the investigation. In subsequent interviews with the suspects named by defendant Knoell, as well as a third witness who wasn’t charged, defendant Farley allegedly admitted “to being the middleman for a heroin deal” between defendants Thomas and Knoell.
The complaint charges defendant Knoell with two counts of possession of narcotics and one count of meth possession. Defendants Thomas and Farley were each charged with manufacturing and/or delivering heroin, an offense punishable by up to 12 and one-half years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
Court records said defendants Farley and Thomas were jailed after initial court appearances Monday, Dec. 16. All three are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Friday, Dec. 20.
