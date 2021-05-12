Barron City Council approved a bid Tuesday, May 11, for the demolition of a downtown building to make room for the future city hall and police department.
The former Family Dollar building at 508 E. La Salle Ave. will be razed this year and the site prepped for the future development.
The winning bidder is Thorp-based Haas & Sons, Inc., which is also reconstructing part of La Salle Avenue in the same vicinity this year. The bid was $72,838, beating out nine other bidders.
A second demolition project put out for bid came back with no bids, however.
That project is the razing of two structures deemed hazardous by the city at a property at the corner of Hwy. 25 and Birch Avenue. The project will again be put out for bid.
The delay gives the property owner Joseph Mastaler more time to finish the project himself. Mastaler was at Tuesday’s meeting and said he was working on it and would finish it himself.
The City Council also received a report from street department superintendent Ben Cole.
Discussion between Cole and city aldermen centered on the city’s brush site.
Site hours have been somewhat restrictive to city residents. Hours are Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second and fourth Saturday of the month 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cole said it would be problematic to expand hours further.
“Even with the limited hours and restrictions put on it, it’s filling up faster than I could have imagined,” said Cole. “And the sheer amount of trash dumped back there is frustrating.”
Cole said nail-ridden boards, plastic, lawnmowers, couch cushions and various other garbage is being dumped at the site, which is meant exclusively for disposal of leaves, yard waste, brush and logs.
Also the topic of yard waste, Cole said too many people are blowing grass clipping into the street, which hampers street sweeping efforts and is problematic for the storm sewer system.
Cole said city crews have been focusing on repairing manholes and catch basins.
He is moving more tasks in-house rather than contracting them out, including some concrete work, line painting, trench repairs and stump grinding.
Cole said wood chips are available to citizens if they give the department a call.
