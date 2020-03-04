Kwik Trip is expanding in Barron, and a pair of major city facilities will relocate, after the City Council voted Monday, March 2, to approve the sale of the existing City Hall, Street Department garage and surrounding grounds to La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, Inc.
A city press release issued March 4 said that, besides City Hall, the sale also includes “parcels of property that contain the Police Department, and Street Department sites. The area of city property that contains the Lions Park was not included in the accepted offer to purchase.”
Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.
“The city will be working through the process of planning, designing, and constructing a new City Hall, Police Department, and Street Department facilities at alternate locations within the city,” the release said.
“As Mayor, I have been working diligently with the city council and city administrator to make this excellent opportunity a reality,” Mayor Ron Fladten said in the release. “This is an exciting time for the city of Barron!”
In a later interview, Fladten said negotiations with Kwik Trip began late in 2019 and continued through the early months of 2020.
Negotiations had been going on in closed session, in accordance with the state Open Meeting Law, the mayor added.
“This isn’t to say that further closed meetings might be needed, but I’m thankful that the time has come that we can share this information with the public,” he said.
The city has purchased the former Family Dollar store at the southeast corner of Fifth Street and La Salle Avenue, and Fladten noted that a future City Hall may be built on that property.
“The council has it in mind to build a new city hall on the site of the former Farmer Store,” he said. “The Street Department shop will be relocated to the city brush yard (east of the intersection of 14th Street and Woodland Avenue),” Fladten added. “We’re of the opinion that it wasn’t the safest thing to have all of the (Street Department) vehicles moving in and out of the same location as City Hall.
The sale will probably be on the agenda for the regular monthly meeting of the city council on Tuesday, March 10, the mayor added.
“But we are just starting out,” he said. “We will need to put together a committee to plan for and make recommendations to the council as we go through this process.”
The sale of the existing City Hall and Street Department complex is the latest development in a process that dates back to fall 2013.
According to News-Shield archives, the city council began to discuss what to do with City Hall in fall off that year.
In summer 2014, Chippewa Falls-based CBS Squared reported two proposals to the City Council: remodel the existing building for a cost of $1.46 million, or construct a new building on the existing site for $1.85 million. The council didn’t choose either option.
The city has occupied the current City Hall since April 2005, when the city council agreed to purchase the Barron Electric Co-op building for $691,000. Minus $40,000 for development costs, the net purchase price was $650,000.
Since then, the buildings on that site have housed the city administration, the Police and Street departments, municipal court, and Chamber of Commerce.
Before the city moved in, Barron Electric had used the site since 1953. But by 2005, the co-op’s membership tripled to nearly 17,000 and the number of employees and vehicles had almost doubled.
The co-op then moved to its current location on Wisconsin Hwy. 25 on the north side of the city, and sold the existing building to the city.
Kwik Trip already has a very busy presence in Barron at the corner of North Second Street and Division Ave.
