An announcement Monday, March 16, from the City of Barron, said that because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, it was planning to close facilities and/or limit public access as of today, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
The following rules go into effect today:
• The Senior Center will be closed to all social activities until further notice. The Meals on Wheels program will continue. Call (715) 537-5726 for more information.
• City Hall will be closed to foot traffic. All city departments will continue with operations as normal. Staff will be available by phone at (715) 537-5631 during normal business hours to assist with questions and business transactions.
• Residents are encouraged to pay their outstanding bills online. Visit www.cityofbarron.com.
• Payments via check and money order may be deposited in the drop box on the north side of City Hall. Cash payments may be deposited in the drop box, too. If paying in cash, please insert cash into provided envelopes, and please ensure that envelopes are filled out to completion. If exact change is not provided, any overpayment will be applied as a credit on the rate payer’s account.
• At this time, all citizens are encouraged to vote via absentee ballot in the April 7 Spring Election.
To register visit http://myvote.wi.gov. Registration must be completed by 11:59 pm on March 18, 2020. Once registered, an absentee ballot can be requested until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
• Absentee applications and voter registration applications are available at City Hall, located in the front entryway. Instructions are posted in the entryway to complete the application and required documentation for proof of residence.
• The Barron Public Library will be closed until further notice.
