Donald Trump will try to hold onto the White House next Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as the United States will choose the single office holder for which every eligible citizen may cast a vote.
Trump is opposed by former Vice President Joe Biden in an election complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the likely cause of millions of absentee and/or early votes across the country.
The Trump-Biden contest leads off what is an otherwise quiet ballot for most Barron County voters.
In other local races, incumbent 7th U.S. Dist. State Rep. Tom Tiffany will try to hold onto his seat in the House of Representatives, while, in the 75th Legislative District, Republican Dave Armstrong and Democrat John Ellenson will vie for the seat to be vacated by outgoing State Rep. Romaine Quinn, who is leaving the Assembly after three two-year terms in office.
In the city of Barron, there will be a referendum that calls for the state to set up a nonpartisan process to re-draw legislative district boundaries next year, as required by the U.S. Constitution after every federal census.
The Nov. 3 election looms in the aftermath of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Monday, Oct. 26, against a proposal to extend the deadline to turn in Wisconsin absentee ballots until six days after the election.
County Clerk Dee Ann Cook said the high court ruling will mean business as usual for her office on Election Day.
“Requiring all ballots to be to the polls by 8 p.m. on (Nov. 3) in order to be counted really doesn’t change anything for us,” she said Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“That has been the rule for a long time now. Extending the time when ballots could be counted would have been a change and would have required municipal clerks to reconvene their board of canvass.”
Cook said all polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Thursday, Oct. 29. The last day to register to vote in your municipal clerk’s office prior to Election Day is Friday, Oct. 30.
“In-person absentee voting varies by municipality. Please contact your clerk to make arrangements if you want to vote absentee in person,” Cook added. “Be sure to bring your photo ID to the polls,” she said.
Absentee ballots are likely to have a large influence on the outcome of the 2020 election in the state of Wisconsin.
According to Associated Press, as of Oct. 27, more than 1.4 million absentee ballots had been returned in Wisconsin, including 352,000 that were cast early in person.
That is 48 percent of the total Wisconsin votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. About 10 times more ballots have been returned by mail than in typical presidential elections.
An estimated 320,000 absentee ballots remained outstanding as of Oct. 27, AP added.
