Barron County Public Health reported 61 new cases in the week ending Tuesday, Feb. 16. That is down from 92 the week before.
Active cases were reported at 102 Tuesday, down from 113 the week prior. One death was reported this week, bringing the total to 74 in Barron County.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that nearly 13 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine.
Among those 65 and older, more than 40 percent have received at least one dose and 4.8 percent have had both doses.
There is no known spread of variant strains of the virus in Wisconsin.
Milwaukee County reported Tuesday the state’s third case of the highly contagious variant B.1.1.7, first found in the United Kingdom.
Vaccine Q&A
Editors of this newspaper asked some vaccination questions to Barron County Public Health officials this week. The Q&A is as follows:
News-Shield: How long does it take to get the shot?
Sarah Turner, Barron County Public Health: “Getting the actual shot takes seconds.”
N-S: How long after the shot does it take for protection to “kick in?”
Turner: “One to two weeks after vaccination.”
N-S: Does one get a record of the vaccination?
“Yes and all immunizations are recorded in WIR, the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.”
N-S: If someone has had COVID-19, how long should they wait until getting vaccinated?
“As soon as their isolation is complete they are able to get their vaccine. Because it is believed a person has some protection from getting reinfected for at least 90 days after having COVID, some people choose to not be vaccinated for the 90 days in order to allow someone who has not had COVID and has no protection to receive the vaccines.”
N-S: Is there anything someone should eat or drink, or not eat or drink, before getting the shot?
“There are no restrictions or special instructions that need to be followed prior to getting the vaccine.”
Q: What can I expect following vaccination?
“Some people have side effects such as a sore arm, slight fever, or feeling tired. These are all expected and normal effects. It can be a sign that your body is building an immune response.”
Q: When should I call my doctor about side effects?
“Contact a doctor if you experience redness or tenderness that increases after 24 hours or if your side effects worry you or if they last longer than a few days.”
Q: Do I still need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others after vaccination?
“Yes, you still need to practice normal pandemic behavior after you have gotten two doses of the vaccine. Here is why:
—In the short run, it takes several weeks after getting the vaccine before it builds-up a protective immune response in your body. Until then, you are still vulnerable to get sick from the COVID-19 virus.
—Although the vaccine is very good at keeping the vaccinated person from getting sick, we don’t know yet whether vaccinated people can still spread the virus.
—Because the virus is spreading so much right now, it is especially important to wear a mask and continue physical distancing to protect yourself and your family.
