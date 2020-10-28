The 75th District is the battleground for one of the more high profile state contests on the Nov. 3 ballot. Candidates are Republican Dave Armstrong, of Rice Lake, and Democrat John Ellenson, of Shell Lake.
Ellenson is a well known name in the Wisconsin athletic world, John having been captain of the University of Wisconsin basketball team in the late 80s and early 90s. In more recent years his four children have starred on the court, while he has made a career as an educator—currently an elementary school counselor in the Barron Area School District.
Armstrong is director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation while maintaining a large footprint of local service on a variety of community boards and local government commissions.
The race has made headlines statewide and beyond for Armstrong’s controversial social media habits. First Armstrong was quoted in a Sept. 6 Associated Press story on his social media support for the QAnon, saying he found some aspects of the conspiracy theories to be credible. On Sept. 15 his retweet of a video featuring Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in 2015 resurfaced in a story by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Armstrong apologized for the tweet, saying he didn’t recall posting the video and didn’t watch it all the way through.
More recently the Barron County Economic Development Twitter account, which Armstrong sometimes used to express right wing views, was deleted, prompting more outcry from Democrats.
The Barron County Economic Development Corporation board has vouched continued support to Armstrong in recent letters to the editor.
Police funding
Both candidates have made a point of supporting police.
“I strongly oppose calls to defund our police especially after what we saw during the violent riots in Kenosha, Wauwatosa and Madison. It’s important to understand the critical role law enforcement plays in our communities. We all deserve safe communities where families thrive and businesses prosper,” stated Armstrong, a Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County board member, on his campaign website.
In a Sept. 30 press release, Ellenson said, “The killing of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake have sickened all of us. As did the senseless violence and destruction of property that erupted in their aftermath, heaping tragedy on top of tragedy.
“I support a number of proposals to make us all safer, and each and every one of them - body cameras, additional protective equipment, de-escalation training, and more crisis intervention workers - requires more funding for our police and first responders, not less.”
Education
In an Oct. 2 interview with Wisconsin Public Radio, Ellenson advocated for more school funding and rejected the idea of private school vouchers.
“Private school tax credits don’t really help us here,” said Ellenson. “We have wonderful schools, and people take pride in our schools.”
But he said the state’s testing scores are down and it is becoming harder to attract qualified teachers.
In the WPR debate, Armstrong said local districts have each voiced different concerns, and he said he wanted to organize more discussion on those needs, particularly mental health care.
Housing
Both candidates also discussed housing in the WPR debate.
Armstrong said he has worked extensively on local housing issues for the past 3 years.
“Perpetually we’ve had 500-550 open jobs in Barron County. We couldn’t fill those jobs, we just didn’t have enough people,” he said.
Housing was key to closing that workforce gap, said Armstrong, adding he consulted five different government agencies to find solutions, including Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
“All of rural Wisconsin had problems with WHEDA on how they score on housing programs,” said Armstrong.
He said he helped come up with solutions with WHEDA, and now the county has several housing developments in the works, particularly in Rice Lake and Chetek.
Ellenson said it was important to increase the allocation of housing funds to northern Wisconsin.
“The issue is where are the tax dollars coming to,” he said. “Our tax money has gone to southern Wisconsin and it hasn’t necessarily made it back.”
Both candidates have also said creating more broadband access, offering affordable health care and supporting businesses and individuals through the COVID-19 pandemic are priorities in their campaigns.
Current 75th District representative Romaine Robert Quinn is not seeking re-election after serving three terms, 2015-2021. Wisconsin’s 75th District includes all of Barron County, parts of southern Washburn County and some townships in Burnett, Dunn, Polk and St. Croix counties.
