Retired Barron teacher and coach Arlyn Colby has published the sixth in a series of books about abandoned railroad lines in western Wisconsin.
Publication of “The Spring Valley Line” was announced in a Friday, Aug. 7, press release.
A 36-mile railroad in west central Wisconsin, the Spring Valley Line served the communities of Emerald, Woodville, Brookville, Wildwood, Spring Valley, Elmwood, Comfort, and Weston.
It was built to serve the lumber yard and brickyard at Wildwood before being extended to Spring Valley to serve an iron ore mine and smelter. It was then extended to Weston to reach a large lumber mill.
The railroad line was abandoned in 1965. Today, part of the line south of Woodville is a walking and biking trail called the Wildwood Trail.
A chapter about each town on the Spring Valley Line gives its history, a railroad track plan in the town, and pictures.
The 174-page book includes 194 pictures, 171 charts and diagrams, and 22 maps. It sells for $30 plus $5 postage and handling.
Information on how to order can be found on Colby’s website, www.wisconsinrailroadbooks.com.
A graduate of Eleva-Strum Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Colby taught mathematics and coached for many years at Barron High School.
He previously wrote five books about local abandoned branch line railroads: The Mondovi Line, The Blueberry Line (portions of which are an all-terrain vehicle trail between Barron and Ridgeland), The Chippewa Valley Line, The Cornell Line, and The Park Falls Line.
Colby’s next book will be The Ellsworth Line, about the Omaha Railway’s track from Stillwater, Minnesota to Ellsworth through Hudson and River Falls. The author is looking for pictures or information about this line. To reach him, email: barronrrbooks@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.