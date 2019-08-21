An investigation began shortly after dawn Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, into the death of a 10-month-old baby in the town of Bear Lake, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced early Tuesday afternoon.
The announcement said the Sheriff’s Department and Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office were conducting the investigation, and that “this is all the information we are releasing at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are again, with the family and first responders dealing with the case,” Fitzgerald said in the press release.
Dispatch records indicate the initial call came shortly after 4 a.m. Aug. 20 from an address in the 1600 block of 27th Avenue (County Hwy. V), a rural Rice Lake address west of Haugen.
