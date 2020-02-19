Despite opposition from every Heart O’North Conference (HON) member school, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) voted last week to advance a proposal put forth by the Ashland School District to join the longstanding conference.
HON schools sent superintendents and high school principals to a WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force meeting held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Stevens Point to speak against the request. Still, the committee voted 8-3 in favor of advancing Ashland’s proposal to the WIAA Board of Control. The board had denied Ashland’s first request on Dec. 11.
Next up, the WIAA Board of Control will vote to approve, deny or remand the proposal back to the task force during a meeting set for Friday, March 6, at Madison. Heart O’North school officials will again be on hand in an effort to kill the proposal.
Barron says no thanks
Barron Superintendent Diane Tremblay spoke at the Feb. 12 task force meeting in Stevens Point, raising concerns that included the need for additional school staff/drivers, a strain on Barron’s transportation department, additional strain on families traveling to support athletes, and student fans traveling farther and returning home later at night.
“I also reiterated that all (Heart O’North) superintendents are in agreement that this isn’t something any of us want added to our conference,” Tremblay said.
Tremblay also offered her school district’s sympathies and understanding for the position that Ashland finds itself in.
Conference affiliation has long been an issue for Ashland, with few schools in its area and virtually none of Ashland’s size.
Ashland would be the biggest school in the HON (enrolment 651), more than double the size of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (234), Ladysmith (265), Cameron (277) and Cumberland (286). Barron’s enrollment is 372, while Hayward is currently the largest HON school at 580. Enrollment figures include associate/virtual school students who are eligible to play athletics.
Ashland contends that its enrollment is artificially high due to several reasons, including a large religious sect that doesn’t allow for athletic participation. HON schools countered that the WIAA hasn’t considered religious beliefs in the past, and even if it did, other Heart O’North schools deal with like problems in athletic participation.
Heart O’North representatives submitted letters to the task force prior to the Feb. 12 meeting. Tremblay’s letter said, in part:
“Our district strongly feels that Ashland being affiliated with the Heat O’North would have negative impacts on our students.
“All of the HON superintendents in our conference have talked about this realignment proposal, and we are all in agreement.
“The proposal to allow Ashland into the HON presents many negative factors to our district. The biggest impact would be the loss of instructional time due to the added travel time to Ashland.
“The second major concern is the enrollment discrepancy between Ashland and Barron, which would leave us at a competitive disadvantage.”
Tremblay added that, “The added time traveling back to Barron means our students are up later in the evening instead of back home at a reasonable time to complete home and school responsibilities. It is our job to assure that we do everything in our power to keep missed academic time at a minimum. We owe that to our dedicated student-athletes.”
Several administrators noted that HON schools were not brought to the table as Ashland’s proposal was crafted. Portions of other letters submitted to the WIAA by HON schools prior to the task force’s decision are included in this article.
Being blindsided by the proposal made HON member schools all that less keen on the idea of adding Ashland. St. Croix Falls and Cumberland accused Ashland of bending the truth, and leaving its previous conference so that the WIAA would be more likely to grant Ashland access to the HON.
In addition to Tremblay, the following HON officials spoke against the proposal on Feb. 12: Bloomer Superintendent Brian Misfeldt, Cameron Principal John Meznarich, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Superintendent Mark Johnson, Cumberland Superintendent Barry Rose, Ladysmith Principal Greg Posewitz, St. Croix Falls Principal Peggy Ryan and Spooner Superintendent David Aslyn. Several other HON officials attended the meeting.
Ashland Superintendent Erik Olson spoke in favor of the request.
The WIAA task force, which has been charged with placing all schools in a conference when reasonable proposals are available, gave the following reasons for advancing Ashland’s request:
• Scheduling solutions can mitigate travel and lost instructional time concerns.
• 2021-22 (school year) implementation provides a year to plan.
• Ashland’s history of request and interest in joining the HON.
• Ashland’s competitive history shows no dominance.
• Consistent with current levels of participation needed for levels of sports offerings.
• Fast track could allow modification of HON in the future.
• Transportation would be greater for Ashland in the Great Northern Conference.
The task force provided just two reasons for not advancing Ashland’s proposal:
• The Great Northern Conference may be a better fit based on program offerings and enrollment, but the task force did not have the option to make such a major modification at this point in the process.
• Some current Ashland sports will remain independent or will have to join a different conference because multiple levels of sport teams are not offered by the HON.
Ashland currently competes in the Heart O’North in wrestling. However, recently formed North/South divisions lesson the impact of travel. Ashland also regularly plays the Northwest Icemen, as neither hockey team is currently a member of a conference. The current Icemen co-op includes Barron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland, Shell Lake and Spooner.
No mincing words
for St. Croix Falls
In a strongly worded, four-page letter submitted to the task force before the Feb. 12 vote, St. Croix Falls Superintendent Mark Burandt, Principal Peggy Ryan and Athletic Director Paul Randolph did not beat around the bush.
Parts of their letter follow:
“For the past several years, member schools in the WIAA have been standing up for equity. It is not equitable, they say, for richer schools in urban areas with more of a population base to play against same-sized schools from rural areas with higher poverty rates.
“Yet, as folks are fighting for equity in tournament play, we in the Heart of the North are being asked to accept the most unfair, inequitable competitive situation in every sport, for every season, every year. Ashland is nearly three times the size of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and well over twice the size of Cumberland, Cameron and Ladysmith.
“So while we will deliberate for years on whether it is fair for Dominican and St. Catherine’s to be in Division 3, for Regis to be in Division 4 or McDonnell Central to be in Division 5 because they come from a more densely populated, more affluent community, members of this committee are blind to the actual harm they are causing to athletes and athletic programs by adding Ashland to the HON.
“We all know that physically, Division 2 teams don’t match well with Division 4 teams—hence the equity dilemma in athletics. Physically, Division 2 teams are bigger, stronger, faster. In contact sports, this becomes a safety factor.
“This isn’t just a difference of 50 or even 100 students—it’s two divisions. And we are being asked to travel three hours each way for every sport, every season, every year to face this inequity. If school size isn’t the most important factor in this decision, then there is no argument for any change to the current system for equity. According to this decision, equity does not matter. While Ashland certainly deserves a conference, that conference is not Heart of the North.
“Equity is essential in conference play. St. Croix Falls High School is a case in point. In recent years, it has been increasingly clear that St. Croix Falls High School no longer belonged in the Lakeland Conference because of equity. We are simply too big. While it has been tradition for St. Croix Falls to play Lakeland Conference rivals and neighbors that are a short distance away, our size creates an imbalance that does not reflect the level of play we need and an unfair disadvantage to our traditional rivals. So we sought out a new conference seeking an equitable solution to our situation.
“Like Ashland, we have a physical barrier limiting our options—we are on the Minnesota state line and won’t find any opponents to the west.”
“For St. Croix Falls, (Ashland) is a three-hour-plus trip in a car each way. For a C team/JV game, which starts at 5:45 p.m., our athletes will need to be dismissed from school at or before 1 p.m.”
“In a small school, this leave time is disruptive and burdensome. While it not only short-changes our student athletes’ class time, it disrupts education in the entire school. When the girls’ basketball team isn’t in calculus or in AP English literature, more than half of that class is missing. So this trip to Ashland doesn’t just impact the kids on the bus. It takes out an entire class.”
“In small high schools, taking the entire volleyball team out of classes will have a greater impact on instruction than an influenza outbreak—the flu doesn’t target our best students...Of course this is not a problem in a school of 630 kids, because the 40 kids on the team represent 6 percent of their population; where in Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, nearly 20 percent of the school’s population could be on that bus. Ashland belongs in a conference with larger schools where this reality doesn’t halt classes up and down the halls throughout seven schools in the conference.
“In addition, the transportation alone is especially unfair to smaller schools. While Ashland is accustomed to travelling great distances for athletic contests, smaller schools have far less resources to devote to sports. This is going to cost St. Croix Falls Schools $518 per trip for volleyball, girls basketball, boys basketball, softball, baseball, wrestling and soccer every year—more than $4,000 out of our budget every year will be taken because Ashland wants to be in the HON. Conference schools will spend upwards of $25,000 in transportation alone to include a school that doesn’t belong.”
“Ashland has put forth a plan to divide the conference after they join—however, this north-south split that they have suggested has not been brought before the HON membership and could well cause a fracture of the conference itself. And how is it that a school that has not even begun to try to work with the process gets to dictate how the HON will divide itself to best suit Ashland?”
Cameron weighs in
Cameron High School Principal John Meznarich also wrote the task force. Portions of his letter follow:
“I agree with the WIAA’s mission that all schools be affiliated with a conference, but I would argue that in this case, the benefits of Ashland being affiliated with the Heart O’North are far outweighed by the negative impacts that will be felt by the current members of the HON conference.
“When we talk about student athletes, the ‘student’ part of that descriptor is what is most important in my eyes. Our students today have far more demands on them than they ever had in the past...The addition of Ashland will only increase the amount of class time that our students will be forced to miss so they can get to their game in time. On the other end, for athletic contests during the week, now students will be getting home later putting them at a learning disadvantage for the next day.
“We have a large number of students who go to away events to support their friends. We all know that the majority of students today drive to events in lieu of taking a fan bus. All of these student drivers are new and fairly inexperienced and it worries me to have them driving a long distance home when it is late and dark outside after an away contest. Even for our athletes, this creates a dangerous situation because they are arriving back at school even later before they get in their vehicles to drive home. When you add the unpredictability of winter weather, I don’t know if it is worth the risk.”
Cameron athletic director and longtime coach of several sports for the Comets, David Gerber, also offered thoughts on the proposal:
“We do understand Ashland’s desire to join the HON. We realize it is difficult for them to not have a conference. Conference games add excitement to the season. We just do not feel the HON is a good fit for Ashland. Ashland High School currently has 641 students. The average number of students per school in the HON is 349.
“Cameron High School has 277 students. Equity is essential in conference play. In recent years, we realized we no longer belonged in the Lakeland Conference because we were too big.
“We are also concerned about travel and how it will impact academics. Ashland High School is 116 miles from Cameron High School. Even when the roads are not snow covered, it will take over two hours to travel to Ashland in a bus. For some sports, students will have to leave school early and will likely get not get back to Cameron until after 11 p.m. when they travel to Ashland.”
Cumberland opposed
In addition to speaking against the proposal on Feb. 12, Cumberland District Administrator Barry Rose sent a six-page letter to the task force outlining a timeline that “blindsided” HON schools.
He pointed out that Ashland asked to be released from its previous conference (Lake Superior Conference) but then reported to the WIAA, “This action came as a surprise to us and required we act quickly to secure a conference for the 2020-2021 academic year.”
Rose wrote that the HON wasn’t in any way informed of Ashland’s intention to join the HON until Nov. 30, 2019, just six business days prior to the Dec. 1 application deadline. HON athletic directors met Dec. 4, with only Hayward and Northwestern initially supporting Ashland’s request.
Rose noted that the HON worked for 4 years to add schools that were outgrowing the Lakeland Conference, and that St. Croix Falls and Cameron joined with unanimous support.
“This successful and meaningful approach is a far cry from what we are currently dealing with,” Rose wrote. He was also frustrated that each HON school was given only three minutes to speak in front of the task force on Jan. 12.
“Really, there has never been conference realignment or any other WIAA decision made since its inception based on three minutes of testimony. Furthermore, why have 10 other HON schools been put on the defensive here, shaking their heads why? In addition, now having to plan time out of district, travel, meals and lodging, to appeal the WIAA decision and tell our side of the story in three minutes. This simply defies logic.”
Rose added, “The last time I checked a Wisconsin map, Ashland wasn’t recently added to the northern tip of the state. The concern is more about how abruptly the Heart O’North was unknowingly leveraged and thrown under the bus in this process and less about Ashland...There are proper channels of hierarchy that need to be followed in decision making, none of which have been adhered to. We must be consistent, justify decisions, and be respectful of all schools and communities involved in the process.”
C-W ‘Strongly Opposed’
In prepared remarks at the Jan. 12 task force meeting, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Superintendent Mark Johnson shared many concerns of fellow HON administrators, including enrollment disparity.
“As one of the smallest schools in the HON, obviously, we are concerned with the disparity in enrollment between C-W and Ashland, as well as between Ashland and other HON schools,” Johnson said. “Regardless of any spin that is put on internal circumstances, the disparity is real. The disparity in enrollment inevitably creates competitive inequities. Our athletic programs struggle to be competitive with like-size schools. It is unfair that we ask them to now compete with a school that is three times larger.”
Johnson also brought up travel time and safety, Ashland’s lack of communication with both the WIAA and Heart O’North, and the strategic planning that recently allowed the conference to add Cameron and St. Croix Falls.
“If C-W plays a basketball game in Ashland, our students would need to be released from school when they normally would not be for any other HON game. Traveling to Ashland increases travel time by three hours overall.
“Most concerning, our students and families will not arrive back at our school until after 11:30 p.m. Then our students need to drive home from the school upon their return. Our district is over 285 square miles and encompasses four counties. We have students living as far as 40 minutes from school.
“As a task force, when you are deciding on this issue please ask yourself if you’d want your own 16-year-old child driving home after midnight, in the winter, on a school night and then ask them to get right back on the road to school by 7 a.m. for a full day of school?”
“The HON Conference is not opposed to expansion, but we appreciate the autonomy to decide what constitutes a good fit and what does not.
“In summary, the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Area School District Board of Education, administration and coaches strongly oppose the entrance of Ashland into the HON Conference for the reasons mentioned previously. It is our hope that the WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force reconsiders its last vote and denies Ashland’s request for conference realignment.”
