The Diocese of Superior has named 23 priests that it believes have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, including some who have served in the Barron County area. One priest, who recently worked in Barron County churches, was removed from the ministry in September of this year over accusations of abuse in the 1990s.
According to the records, James Bartelme was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8, relating to a single allegation of abuse that occurred in 1990 and 1991 in Superior.
Bartelme is retired, but in post-retirement has had sacramental ministry assignments at St. Boniface in Chetek, St. Joseph in Barron, St. Peter in Cameron and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Strickland. News-Shield archives show Bartelme worked in the local parish between 2011 and 2016.
Wisconsin Public Radio has reported that the diocese received complaints about Bartelme in 2014 from middle-aged adults, according to Dan Blank, administrative services director with the diocese. The reports referred to an incident when the accusers were teenagers. Blank said the diocese didn’t refer the case to authorities because the victim and witness did not want to involve law enforcement.
No charges have been filed against Bartelme related to sexual abuse, according to state court records searches.
The list was assembled after an internal investigation by the Texas-based firm Defenbaugh & Associates Inc., which has also conducted investigations in other Wisconsin dioceses.
Also on the diocese’s list is Thomas Ericksen, who was convicted of sexually abusing several boys while working at a Winter church from 1979 to 1983. In 2019, Ericksen, then 72 years old, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Ericksen started priesthood in 1973 with the Superior diocese, and served at St. Joseph’s Church in Rice Lake. He also served at St. Mary’s Church in Bruce in 1974 and 1975. He was stationed at six other churches before coming to St. Peter’s in Winter in 1982.
He was placed on sick leave from 1983 to 1987, and was removed from priesthood in 1988 after a civil case against the Superior Diocese of the Catholic Church led to a $5 million settlement with two victims.
Sawyer County authorities had known of sexual assault allegations against Ericksen for 35 years before his arrest in November 2018 in Minneapolis. In the years prior he was able to evade arrest for some time by moving to Indonesia.
He was first questioned in 1983 after a family reported to the Sawyer County sheriff that their child had been touched inappropriately by the priest at St. Peter’s in Winter. But the sheriff’s department allowed the diocese to handle the situation, and Bishop George Albert Hammes allowed Ericksen to leave the state.
Sheriff’s investigators interviewed the former priest in 2016 in Minneapolis, when he admitted that he fondled five boys during his time in Winter as lead pastor. He also told investigators he sexually assaulted boys while stationed in Rhinelander and Rice Lake.
In 1989, a settlement was reached between the diocese and two victims in Winter, but did not involve victims in other locations.
Another name on the list is Ryan Erickson, who was questioned in the killing of two funeral home workers in Hudson before dying by suicide in Hurley in 2004.
It is believed that Erickson fatally shot the two men to cover up his sexual abuse. The killings occurred in 2002, and Erickson served in Ladysmith for 11 months in 2003 and 2004 before being transferred to Hurley.
Others on the list include:
• Edward Beutner, who was accused of abusing multiple victims between 1965 and 1975 in Superior. Beutner later lived in Cameron, around the year 1978. He died in 2008.
• Richard J. Herrmann, who was accused of committing abuse outside of the Superior diocese. Herrmann, who died in 2016, was stationed in various places, including Boulder Junction, Catawba, Conrath, Cumberland, Ladysmith, Presque Isle, Sayner, Spooner and Trego.
• James Kraker, who was accused of abuse between 1988 and 1998 in Merrill and Hammond. Kraker was also stationed in Rusk County in 1968-1969, Rice Lake from 1974-1976 and Chetek from 1982-1984. Kraker died in 2013.
• Gerald Mahon, who was accused of committing abuse against multiple victims in Superior between 1943 and 1946. He later lived in Birchwood, around the year 1949. Mahon died in 1977.
• John Regh, who was accused of abusing one victim in Catawba between 1973 and 1975. Regh died in 2006.
• Thaddeus Augustyn, who was accused of multiple incidents of abuse in Lublin between 1943 and 1946 and in Shell Lake between 1955 and 1965. Augustyn died in 1981.
Complete ministry records of the 23 names on the Nov. 22 list were not known as of press time Tuesday. Most of the men are deceased. Two are incarcerated, Ericksen and Timothy Svea, who was credibly accused of abuse while working in the La Crosse diocese.
Others still living include Bartelme, Michael Charland and John Leipert. No charges have been filed in Wisconsin against any of the three men, according to a statewide court database.
A full list of the 23 names can be found at www.catholicdos.org/abusive-clergy-list.
The Superior diocese joins dioceses in Green Bay, La Crosse and Milwaukee in having published names of credibly accused priests.
Among the names on the La Crosse list, released in January of 2020, is Thomas Langer, who was stationed for a time in New Auburn and Bloomer.
In all, 180 priests in Wisconsin have been credibly accused of abuse, according to the various diocese lists.
In a letter released with the Superior diocese list, Bishop James P. Powers stated, “This list of names is the result of three separate clergy file reviews, more than a year of meetings, multiple sessions with the Diocesan Review Board, and much prayer and discernment.
“As this list is made public, I want to express my deepest apology and sympathy to all victims, survivors, and the family members who suffered with them. While most of the allegations in the list are more than 30 years old, I know that the wounds caused by abuse are as fresh as if the abuse happened yesterday.
“I understand that the publication of this list may reopen those wounds and I sincerely apologize. It is my hope and prayer that making this list public will bring healing.”
Bowers said the diocese has taken many steps in recent decades to reduce abuse.
He stated, “Over the past 35 years, starting with our 1988 Morals and Ethics Policy, we have implemented the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, and we have established our Diocesan Safe Environment Office. Through the efforts and guidance of this Office, more than 15,000 adults have been background checked and trained to recognize abuse, the grooming behaviors of abusers, and that all abuse of minors must be reported to law enforcement. This number includes some 300 clergy, volunteers, and all adult employees. What began as “Safe and Sacred” training for children (now Circle of Grace) has trained thousands of children. Our children now have a greater sense of their own sanctity and how valuable they are in the eyes of God.”
Bowers said he strongly encourages anyone who has experienced or witnessed abuse to contact both local law enforcement and the diocese office. The contact is Kathy Drinkwine, diocesan coordinator of assistance at 715-718-1110 (cell) anytime, 715-394-0216 (office), and email kdrinkwine@catholicdos.org.
“I wish we could go back in time and undo all of the hurt and pain, the sins of the past. But we cannot. What we can do is learn from the past and do everything in our power to never repeat the abuse,” Bowers stated.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating abuse by leaders of all faiths. Wisconsinites who were victims of abuse or who may have information about abuse by faith leaders are asked to make reports. The inquiry has resulted in more than 200 reports from across the state and resulted in the charging of two individuals.
The inquiry was launched in 2021 by Attorney General Josh Kaul, who was just re-elected. Kaul has set no deadline for the inquiry, and that the department is still asking people to come forward and make reports to the hotline.
To make a report to the Department of Justice regarding clergy or other faith leader abuse, call 877-222-2620 or use the online reporting tool at supportsurvivors.widoj.gov. Both options provide the ability to file an anonymous tip. The department is still accepting reports, and said survivors have control of what happens after their report is received.
