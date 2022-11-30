St. Joseph's Barron

Pictured is St. Joseph's Church in Barron, one of four churches in the local parish that Fr. James Bartelme worked in from 2011 to 2016. Bartelme was placed on administrative leave in September and was recently named on a list of 23 priests who have been credibly accused of abuse, according to the Diocese of Superior. 

 Photo by Ryan Urban

The Diocese of Superior has named 23 priests that it believes have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, including some who have served in the Barron County area. One priest, who recently worked in Barron County churches, was removed from the ministry in September of this year over accusations of abuse in the 1990s.

According to the records, James Bartelme was placed on administrative leave on Sept. 8, relating to a single allegation of abuse that occurred in 1990 and 1991 in Superior.

Fr. James Bartelme

Pictured in a file photo is Fr. James Bartelme, who worked in the Barron, Cameron, Chetek and Strickland Catholic parish from 2011 to 2016.
